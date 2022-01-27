English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
MGN Summit 2022 (Photo:medcom.id)
MGN Summit 2022 (Photo:medcom.id)

MGN Summit 2022 Expected to Strengthen Collaboration to Expedite Economic Recovery

English Media Group covid-19 pandemic MGN Summit 2022
Husen Miftahudin • 27 January 2022 11:30
Jakarta: Media Group Network is holding the Media Group Network (MGN) Summit 2022 as a forum to discuss various strategic issues, including the progress of the Indonesian nation.
 
Held on January 27-28, The 2022 MGN Summit is held to foster collaboration to accelerate the national economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Themed "Recover Together, Advanced Indonesia," the event it is also intended to support Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
 
"The 2022 MGN Summit is a forum that discusses challenges that necessitate a strong commitment from all elements of the nation to work together to achieve the big goal, namely accelerating the national economic recovery," Media Group Network CEO Mohammad Mirdal Akib said at the 2022 MGN Summit on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
 
Mirdal acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought major challenges to the world. He stated the health crisis had disrupted socio-economic activities in the country.
 
"The Indonesian government certainly is not silent about this The Indonesian government has issued a number of large-scale stimulus packages through the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program," he explained .
 
Through the MGN Summit 2022 forum, he said, it is hoped that all parties can jointly support the efforts of the Indonesian Government in pursuing development targets that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Furthermore, we hope that the discussions that take place in this event can provide insightful information and references to help business people and all stakeholders in Indonesia's ecosystem and development so that they can optimize their business decisions in 2022," concluded Mirdal.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Investment in Marine, Fisheries Sector Reached Rp602 Trillion in 2021: Minister

Investment in Marine, Fisheries Sector Reached Rp602 Trillion in 2021: Minister

English
fisheries
Airnav Indonesia Ready to Serve as Flight Navigator in Riau Islands, Natuna

Airnav Indonesia Ready to Serve as Flight Navigator in Riau Islands, Natuna

English
riau islands
Indonesia Records 7,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Indonesia Records 7,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Arief Rosyidi, Alumnus Unhas yang Jadi Komisaris Termuda Bank Syariah Indonesia
Pendidikan

Arief Rosyidi, Alumnus Unhas yang Jadi Komisaris Termuda Bank Syariah Indonesia

KKB Serang Pos TNI, Panglima Jenderal Andika Perkasa Bertolak Ke Papua
Nasional

KKB Serang Pos TNI, Panglima Jenderal Andika Perkasa Bertolak Ke Papua

Target Tinggi Mitsubishi Fuso Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Target Tinggi Mitsubishi Fuso Di Indonesia

MGN Summit 2022 Tumbuhkan Kolaborasi untuk Mengakselerasi Pemulihan
Ekonomi

MGN Summit 2022 Tumbuhkan Kolaborasi untuk Mengakselerasi Pemulihan

Dea Ananda Jawab Rumor Operasi Plastik Bareng Ariel
Hiburan

Dea Ananda Jawab Rumor Operasi Plastik Bareng Ariel

Korut Kembali Lepaskan Proyektil ke Laut Lepas
Internasional

Korut Kembali Lepaskan Proyektil ke Laut Lepas

Salah Bantu Mesir Menang Adu Penalti atas Pantai Gading
Olahraga

Salah Bantu Mesir Menang Adu Penalti atas Pantai Gading

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!