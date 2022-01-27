MGN Summit 2022 Expected to Strengthen Collaboration to Expedite Economic Recovery

Jakarta: Media Group Network is holding the Media Group Network (MGN) Summit 2022 as a forum to discuss various strategic issues, including the progress of the Indonesian nation.
Held on January 27-28, The 2022 MGN Summit is held to foster collaboration to accelerate the national economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Themed "Recover Together, Advanced Indonesia," the event it is also intended to support Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
"The 2022 MGN Summit is a forum that discusses challenges that necessitate a strong commitment from all elements of the nation to work together to achieve the big goal, namely accelerating the national economic recovery," Media Group Network CEO Mohammad Mirdal Akib said at the 2022 MGN Summit on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Mirdal acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought major challenges to the world. He stated the health crisis had disrupted socio-economic activities in the country.
"The Indonesian government certainly is not silent about this The Indonesian government has issued a number of large-scale stimulus packages through the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program," he explained .
Through the MGN Summit 2022 forum, he said, it is hoped that all parties can jointly support the efforts of the Indonesian Government in pursuing development targets that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Furthermore, we hope that the discussions that take place in this event can provide insightful information and references to help business people and all stakeholders in Indonesia's ecosystem and development so that they can optimize their business decisions in 2022," concluded Mirdal.