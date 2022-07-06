English  
The event is expected to spur Indonesian exports. (Photo: KJRI Penang)
The event is expected to spur Indonesian exports. (Photo: KJRI Penang)

Indonesia Participates in 11th Penang Halal Expo & Conference

English indonesian government trade food batik malaysia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 July 2022 13:10
Jakarta: To spur Indonesian exports, the Indonesian Consulate General in Penang participated in the 11th Penang International Halal Expo & Conference (11th PIHEC) at Setia SPICE Penang last week. 
 
In this exhibition, the Indonesian Consulate General in Penang promoted products from 7 companies from Indonesia who are members of the Association of Indonesian Handicraft Exporters and Producers (ASEPHI) and 5 companies in Penang that promote Indonesian products 
 
The 5 companies are Sitigun Café, Indofood – Ipoh , Yi Poh Entreprise, Miss Bali Restaurant and Uwong Palembang.

"The items on display at the Indonesian Consulate General in Penang are foods and beverages (Coffee, Instant Noodles, Bottled Sambal, Fish Crackers), Fashion (woven and batik cloth, batik clothing, kebaya) accessories (pearl decoration and jenitri grain decoration)," the Indonesian Consulate General in Penang said in a press release on WEdnesday.
 
Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and the EXCO of Industry, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Dato Halim Hussain and all visitors reviewed and gave appreciation for the stand of the Indonesian Consulate General in Penang.
 
The General Chair of ASEPHI, Muchsin Ridjan and the Secretary General of ASEPHI, Baby Jurmawati Kurniawan, were also present to lead ASEPHI participants during the exhibition.??
 
(WAH)
