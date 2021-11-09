English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo:apec.org)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo:apec.org)

New Zealand PM to Chair Virtual Meeting of APEC Leaders

English New Zealand covid-19 asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2021 15:03
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair a virtual meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders on 13 November—the pinnacle of New Zealand’s 2021 APEC host year.
 
"Having convened APEC Leaders for an additional COVID-19 summit in July, this meeting will focus on charting a path to recovery out of this once-in-a-century crisis," Prime Minister Ardern said in a press release on Monday.
 
"APEC’s focus remains on the regional response and recovery from COVID-19. Together we are continuing to keep supply chains functioning and are supporting trade in critical medical supplies—including testing kits, PPE and now vaccines. Through APEC Leaders we will build on the progress so far by energizing the region’s economic recovery, taking action to decarbonize our economies, and promoting growth that leaves no one behind," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will cap an intense five days known as the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, during which the region’s senior officials, business and youth leaders as well as ministers convene to join, work and grow together as New Zealand hosted its final set of activities.
 
The week will start with a two-day APEC Ministerial Meeting on 9–10 November chaired by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor.
 
The 2021 APEC CEO Summit will be held on 11–12 November, which will bring together APEC leaders, world-leading executives, entrepreneurs and thought-leaders to exchange perspectives on the big issues facing the Asia-Pacific.
 
Young people will meet at the annual youth event, the 2021 APEC Voices of the Future Conference on 9–10 November, where Prime Minister Ardern will deliver a keynote speech.
 
APEC leaders will also have their annual dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council on 12 November, to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Ardern and Rachel Taulelei, the Chair of 2021 APEC Business Advisory Council.
 
Leading a regional health, trade and economic response to the pandemic has been one of New Zealand’s priorities as APEC 2021 chair. Earlier this year, Trade Ministers committed to speeding up the cross-border flow of vaccines and related goods to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
At their extraordinary meeting in July, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, support global vaccine sharing efforts and encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms. 
 
"Given APEC’s diverse membership, the many work streams under our purview, the multiple sectors we bring to the table, and our inclination toward practical discussion and exchanging ideas, we are in a good position to take the lead in turning what we have gone through into opportunities to build back more resilient and sustainable," said Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.
 
"New Zealand has paved, what in my mind, is the best path possible to a sustainable, digitally enabled and inclusive recovery," Dr Sta Maria added.
 
APEC is responsible for over 60 percent of global economic output; accounts for 47 percent of world trade and is home to 38 percent of the world’s population. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Children Aged 6-11 to Be Vaccinated in Schools: Spokesperson

Children Aged 6-11 to Be Vaccinated in Schools: Spokesperson

English
children
Pfizer COVID-19 Medicine Rivals Molnuvirapir: Health Minister

Pfizer COVID-19 Medicine Rivals Molnuvirapir: Health Minister

English
health
Civil Servants Must Set Example in Health Protocol Observance: Ministry

Civil Servants Must Set Example in Health Protocol Observance: Ministry

English
health protocols
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menlu Malaysia Tegaskan Varian Delta Plus Tidak Ganggu Program Vaksinasi
Internasional

Menlu Malaysia Tegaskan Varian Delta Plus Tidak Ganggu Program Vaksinasi

Bio Farma akan Terima 111 Juta Dosis Vaksin Covid-19 Jelang Akhir Tahun
Ekonomi

Bio Farma akan Terima 111 Juta Dosis Vaksin Covid-19 Jelang Akhir Tahun

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz
Otomotif

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz

Biofarma Usulkan Harga Kit Tes PCR Rp89.100
Nasional

Biofarma Usulkan Harga Kit Tes PCR Rp89.100

Klasemen Peparnas XVI: Papua Masih Nyaman di Puncak
Olahraga

Klasemen Peparnas XVI: Papua Masih Nyaman di Puncak

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition
Teknologi

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition

Kemenag Dukung Permendikbudristek Pencegahan dan Penanganan Kekerasan Seksual
Pendidikan

Kemenag Dukung Permendikbudristek Pencegahan dan Penanganan Kekerasan Seksual

Ketika Adipati Dolken Diberi Misi Membunuh Mantan Kekasih
Hiburan

Ketika Adipati Dolken Diberi Misi Membunuh Mantan Kekasih

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!