Serang-Panimbang Toll Road to Improve Logistics Networks: President Jokowi

Jakarta: The Serang-Panimbang toll road will improve logistics networks since it can facilitate the distribution of goods in the region, according to President Joko Widodo.
“If our infrastructure is ready, our goods will be better distributed and be cheaper, thereby improving the logistics networks,” Jokowi stated during the inauguration of Section 1 of the Serang-Panimbang toll road built by PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) with its consortium in Serang, Banten Province, on Tuesday.
Infrastructures are Indonesia’s foundation to compete with other countries, the president noted while adding that no country can outdo other nations if its competitiveness index is still lower than its counterparts.
“I mean what we are pursuing is our competitiveness. This is because for anything without infrastructure, the goods’ prices will be higher, and that is what we are pursuing,” he stressed.
The consortium of PT WIKA, PT Pembangunan Perumahan, and PT Jababeka is in charge of handling work related to the Serang-Panimbang toll road.
The Serang-Panimbang toll road spans 83.677 kilometers. The consortium handles work on 50.677 kilometers comprising Section 1 of the 26.5-kilometer Serang-Rangkasbitung toll road and Section 2 of the 24.1-kilometer Rangkasbitung-Cileles toll road.
Meanwhile, the government will oversee the handling of the rest of the 33-kilometer Cileles-Panimbang toll road.