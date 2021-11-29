English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Ensures Legal Certainty of Investment in Indonesia

English investment job creation law indonesian government president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 November 2021 14:43
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that he will continue to lead the Indonesian government's efforts to boost investment and ease of doing business in the country.
 
According to the Head of State, the Indonesian Government respects the Decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) Number 91/PUU-XVIII/2020. 
 
"I have ordered Coordinating Ministers and related Ministers to immediately implement the Constitutional Court's Decision as soon as possible," President Jokowi said in a press statement on Monday.

"The Constitutional Court has stated that the Job Creation Law is still in effect. The government and the House of Representatives (DPR) as law-making bodies are given a maximum of two years to make revisions or improvements. Thus, all existing implementing regulations of the Job Creation Law are still in effect," he explained.
 
Therefore, the Indonesian government is assuring business actors and investors from within and outside the country that the investments that have been made as well as investments that are and will be in progress remain safe and secure.
 
"Once again, I assure you that the Government guarantees the security and certainty of investment in Indonesia," he added.
 
(WAH)
