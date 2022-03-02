English  
The war is also creating significant spillovers to other countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
World Bank, IMF Assessing Impact of Ukraine War on Global Economy

English inflation finance ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 March 2022 12:52
Washington: The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are working together to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts.
 
"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating human and economic toll brought by the war in Ukraine. People are being killed, injured, and forced to flee, and massive damage is caused to the country’s physical infrastructure. We stand with the Ukrainian people through these horrifying developments," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
 
"The war is also creating significant spillovers to other countries. Commodity prices are being driven higher and risk further fueling inflation, which hits the poor the hardest. Disruptions in financial markets will continue to worsen should the conflict persist," they added. 

The sanctions announced over the last few days, they said, will also have a significant economic impact. 
 
"We are assessing the situation and discussing appropriate policy responses with our international partners," they added.
 
"We have been in daily contact with the authorities on crisis measures." they 
continued.
 
The IMF is responding to Ukraine’s request for emergency financing through the Rapid Financing Instrument. 
 
"In addition, we continue to work on Ukraine’s Stand-By Arrangement program, under which an additional $2.2 billion is available between now and the end of June," they said.
 
The World Bank Group is preparing a $3 billion package of support in the coming months, starting with a fast-disbursing budget support operation for at least $350 million that will be submitted to the Board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education. 
 
This package will include the mobilization of financing from several development partners, and we welcome the already-announced support from many bilateral partners. 
 
"The World Bank and the IMF are also working together to assess the economic and financial impact of the conflict and refugees on other countries in the region and the world," they said.
 
"We stand ready to provide enhanced policy, technical, and financial support to neighboring countries as needed. Coordinated international action will be crucial to mitigate risks and navigate the treacherous period ahead. This crisis affects the lives and livelihoods of people around the world, and we offer them our full support," they concluded.
 
