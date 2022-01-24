Jakarta: The Ministry of Transportation has begun the construction of a passenger terminal building at Sanur Port in Bali, with the first pre-drilling activities attended by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on January 23.
Sumadi is optimistic that the Sanur Port terminal would attract public attention and draw tourists to visit the area.
"We are optimistic that this port would attract tourists to visit areas known as the Golden Triangle comprising Sanur, Nusa Penida, and Nusa Lembongan," the minister noted in a press statement, Monday.
Sumadi remarked that construction of this terminal building was part of Sanur Port's construction project conducted by the Directorate General of Sea Transportation and was targeted for completion in May 2022.
Sumadi remarked that ships in Sanur earlier docked without a pier, but the presence of this port is expected to improve the aspects of safety and comfort as well as give rise to a new culture within the transportation sector.
"When this Sanur Port is ready, tourists can experience more appropriate terminal facilities along with delicious Balinese cuisine," Sumadi added.
The minister also remarked that construction of the terminal building can be completed on time and be of good quality.
The construction of Sanur Port comprising consulting service and physical construction work had commenced in December 2020.
The construction is conducted during the 2020-2022 multi-year budget period, sourced from the Ministry of Transportation's State-Budget (APBN), with budget totalling Rp 398 billion.
The physical construction work of Sanur Port conducted by Hutama-Bangun-Virama KSO, included preparation work, breakwater work 1 for the South Side, breakwater work 2 for the North Side, dredging work, floating pier work, land facility development work for the terminal building, and implementation of the construction safety management system.
Currently, the progress in construction of Sanur Port has reached 42.4-percent completion. Overall, the construction is targeted to be completed in mid-2022.
Other attendees at the event comprised Denpasar Mayor I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara, Head of Port Authority and Harbormaster Office (KSOP) Benoa Captain Thomas Chandra, as well as representatives from Hutama Karya, SBS, and Virama KSO as the executor of the physical construction work.