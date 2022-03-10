Pontianak: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, concurrently Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno is upbeat about exports of creative economy products from business actors in Indonesia increasing this year.
"A few years ago, our creative economy products broke export records, reaching more than US$21 billion. With better conditions this year, I believe we can achieve higher numbers than the figure," Minister Uno noted here on Thursday.
To achieve this target, Minister Uno spoke about his ministry ensuring that the momentum will be utilized optimally, so that the exports of creative economy products can increase, including by facilitating business actors to access global markets.
"Specifically for creative economy products, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is in charge of 17 sub-sectors of the creative economy, including fashion. We will support the access of all Indonesian products to the global market," he remarked.
Hence, the ministry will provide the best facilities for creative economy products to reach international markets through several available marketing links.
Minister Uno said his ministry assessed that there were several quality creative economy products and would provide assistance to business actors in the packaging and marketing of these products.
In developing the creative economy ecosystem in districts and cities, Uno said his ministry also saw an opportunity to develop the creative economy in West Kalimantan Province.
"With the development of KaTa Kreatif Indonesia, I am optimistic that this activity would encourage motivation, creativity, and achievement at work. The fashion sub-sector is expected to become the locomotive of the creative economy in West Kalimantan, so that the sub-sector can drive regional development," he stated.