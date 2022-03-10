English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Minister Optimistic of Indonesia's Creative Product Exports Increasing in 2022

English tourism creative economy Sandiaga Uno
Antara • 10 March 2022 19:09
Pontianak: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, concurrently Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno is upbeat about exports of creative economy products from business actors in Indonesia increasing this year.
 
"A few years ago, our creative economy products broke export records, reaching more than US$21 billion. With better conditions this year, I believe we can achieve higher numbers than the figure," Minister Uno noted here on Thursday.
 
To achieve this target, Minister Uno spoke about his ministry ensuring that the momentum will be utilized optimally, so that the exports of creative economy products can increase, including by facilitating business actors to access global markets.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Specifically for creative economy products, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is in charge of 17 sub-sectors of the creative economy, including fashion. We will support the access of all Indonesian products to the global market," he remarked.
 
Hence, the ministry will provide the best facilities for creative economy products to reach international markets through several available marketing links.
 
Minister Uno said his ministry assessed that there were several quality creative economy products and would provide assistance to business actors in the packaging and marketing of these products.
 
In developing the creative economy ecosystem in districts and cities, Uno said his ministry also saw an opportunity to develop the creative economy in West Kalimantan Province.
 
"With the development of KaTa Kreatif Indonesia, I am optimistic that this activity would encourage motivation, creativity, and achievement at work. The fashion sub-sector is expected to become the locomotive of the creative economy in West Kalimantan, so that the sub-sector can drive regional development," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Test Results Not Required from Fully-Vaccinated Train Passengers: KAI

COVID-19 Test Results Not Required from Fully-Vaccinated Train Passengers: KAI

English
PT KAI
Lombok Airport Unaffected by Eruption of Mount Merapi: AP I

Lombok Airport Unaffected by Eruption of Mount Merapi: AP I

English
west nusa tenggara
Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terbanyak, Jabar Sumbang 4.576 Kasus Covid-19
Nasional

Terbanyak, Jabar Sumbang 4.576 Kasus Covid-19

Persebaya Redam Perlawanan Persik
Olahraga

Persebaya Redam Perlawanan Persik

Sri Mulyani Imbau Wajib Pajak Jangan Ikut PPS di Akhir Waktu
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Imbau Wajib Pajak Jangan Ikut PPS di Akhir Waktu

Deretan Artis yang Terima Uang dari Doni Salmanan, dari Reza Arap hingga Alffy Rev
Hiburan

Deretan Artis yang Terima Uang dari Doni Salmanan, dari Reza Arap hingga Alffy Rev

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota
Pendidikan

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia
Internasional

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu
Otomotif

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy
Teknologi

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!