English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The region’s economies will continue to recover, but growth could moderate this year. (Photo: medcom.id)
The region’s economies will continue to recover, but growth could moderate this year. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bond Market Growth Slows in Emerging East Asia: ADB Report

English Asian Development Bank (ADB) east asia china asean economic growth
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 June 2022 10:55
Manila: Growth in emerging East Asia’s local currency bond market slowed to 3.1% in the first three months of the year amid weakened financial conditions and global economic headwinds, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
 
Issuance fell 6.5% from the previous quarter, while rising inflationary pressure and tightening financial conditions pushed up bond yields in economies in the region, according to the latest issue of Asia Bond Monitor, released today.
 
Financial conditions in emerging East Asia softened between 28 February and 9 June, evidenced by falling stock prices, portfolio outflows, and the weakening of currencies against the US dollar. The trend was largely driven by monetary tightening by central banks in major advanced economies and several regional economies, and by heightened risks to economic outlooks. These risks include continued inflation, rising commodity prices, slower-than-expected growth in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and larger-than-expected impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Monetary stances in emerging East Asia remain largely accommodative, but persistent inflationary pressure and accelerated monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve could lead to further monetary tightening in the region," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park in a press release on Monday.
 
"The region’s economies will continue to recover, but growth could moderate this year," Park added.
 
Emerging East Asia includes the PRC; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; and Viet Nam.
 
The region’s local currency bond market reached $23.5 trillion at the end of March. Bonds outstanding in economies belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) totaled $2.0 trillion, accounting for 8.6% of emerging East Asia’s total bond stock.
 
Government bonds outstanding grew to $14.7 trillion. Issuance contracted 2.2% from the previous quarter, as authorities tried to balance economic recovery efforts with fiscal sustainability. Issuance of corporate bonds declined by 12.1% from previous quarter amid tighter financial conditions and economic uncertainties. Nevertheless, sustainable bonds in the ASEAN region plus the PRC; Hong Kong, China; Japan; and the Republic of Korea continued to grow solidly, expanding 9.7% to $478.7 billion.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

English
president joko widodo
COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

English
covid-19
Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI
Nasional

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang
Internasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat
Pendidikan

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang
Hiburan

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia
Olahraga

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?
Otomotif

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang
Teknologi

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!