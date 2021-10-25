English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In the first half of 2021, Yogyakarta had recorded an economic growth of 11.8 percent.
In the first half of 2021, Yogyakarta had recorded an economic growth of 11.8 percent.

Yogyakarta City Eyes 11% Economic Growth by Year-End

English economic growth Yogyakarta covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 25 October 2021 20:04
Yogyakarta: The Yogyakarta city government is making efforts to maintain its economic growth momentum, which has improved compared to the same period last year, and is targeting 11-percent growth by year-end, an official said.
 
"Regional economy has improved till the first semester of the year, and we are optimistic that 11 percent growth or higher could be achieved by the year-end," assistant to the regional secretary for economics and regional development of Yogyakarta, Kadri Renggono, informed in Yogyakarta on Monday.
 
In the first half of 2021, Yogyakarta had recorded an economic growth of 11.8 percent, which was significantly higher than earlier growth estimates of 6-7 percent, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The central authority's decision to apply higher activities restriction enforcement (PPKM) level due to the latest COVID-19 infection wave may cause a slight decline in our economic growth percentage," Renggono added.
 
The exceptionally high growth percentage in 2021 was due to it being juxtaposed with the economic growth data in 2020 that saw a minus two percent decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official confirmed.
 
The communication sector played a significant role in economic growth in Yogyakarta as high demand for prepaid phone credit and internet package was recorded among residents, Renggono informed.
 
With the pandemic situation improving in Yogyakarta, the trade and service sector may follow the communication sector to contribute to regional economic growth, he added.
 
Meanwhile, Yogyakarta Mayor Haryadi Suyuti informed that the tourism sector in the city has begun to recover, with tourists returning to the city and contributing to an increase in occupancy rates at Yogyakarta's hotels.
 
"We must maintain this favorable condition by enforcing strict health protocols that will ensure people's health while we strive to restore our economic activities," Mayor Suyuti said.
 
Yogyakarta tourist actors have a firm commitment to abide by the health protocols as they hope a healthy and safe city would attract more tourists, he remarked.
 
"Tourism attraction operators and the tourists must also remind each other to observe strict health protocol," Suyuti added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UK Welcomes Indonesia's Commitment to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2060

UK Welcomes Indonesia's Commitment to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2060

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi Receives Letters of Credence from 9 Ambassadors of Friendly Countries

President Jokowi Receives Letters of Credence from 9 Ambassadors of Friendly Countries

English
president joko widodo
UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Legislator Minta Harga Tes PCR Diturunkan Lagi
Nasional

Legislator Minta Harga Tes PCR Diturunkan Lagi

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link <i>Live Streaming</i> Timnas Indonesia U-23 vs Australia
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia U-23 vs Australia

Investor Wanita Dominasi Pembelian ORI020
Ekonomi

Investor Wanita Dominasi Pembelian ORI020

Sekjen PBB Tunjuk Diplomat Singapura sebagai Utusan Baru Myanmar
Internasional

Sekjen PBB Tunjuk Diplomat Singapura sebagai Utusan Baru Myanmar

Penampilan Baru Yamaha MT-25, Harga Naik
Otomotif

Penampilan Baru Yamaha MT-25, Harga Naik

Swiss German University Gandeng OSC Medcom Berikan Beasiswa 100% Gratis
Pendidikan

Swiss German University Gandeng OSC Medcom Berikan Beasiswa 100% Gratis

Raline Shah Kerja Bareng Kate Winslet di Film, Tayang di Netflix
Hiburan

Raline Shah Kerja Bareng Kate Winslet di Film, Tayang di Netflix

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!