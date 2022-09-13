English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The policies have helped the Indonesian economy to continue to grow. (Photo: medcom.id)
The policies have helped the Indonesian economy to continue to grow. (Photo: medcom.id)

Policy Mix Keeping Indonesia from Experiencing Stagflation: Deputy Minister

Antara • 13 September 2022 19:56
Jakarta: Various policy mixes that have been implemented by the Indonesian government over the past two years have helped prevent stagflation in Indonesia, according to Deputy Minister of Finance, Suahasil Nazara.
 
The policies covered domestic COVID-19 handling and the provision of a social protection budget for the economically vulnerable, he highlighted during a public lecture at the University of Indonesia (UI), which was followed online on Monday.
 
They include the provision of aid to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tax incentive provision to taxpayers, and credit restructurization relaxation to financial service institutions.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“(The policies were formulated) Because we do not want health issues, which then become social issues, which also become economic issues, and financial issues," he explained.
 
The policies have helped the Indonesian economy to continue to grow and kept the country from experiencing stagflation amid a rise in inflation, he said.
 
"Stagflation occurs when the economy declines or has negative economic growth," Nazara explained.
 
Indonesia's economy contracted -2.07 percent year on year (yoy) in 2020. Meanwhile, it grew 3.69 percent yoy in 2021 and 5.44 percent yoy in the second quarter of 2022.
 
Currently, the government is continuing to make efforts to ensure that Indonesia's economic growth can reach the 5.2-percent yoy target by the end of 2022, the deputy minister added.
 
According to Nazara, the biggest cause for the rise in inflation has been the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has halted the supply chain for food and energy at the global level.
 
However, stakeholders are making efforts to stem the domestic inflation figure, so that it can reach the target of below 4 percent yoy by the end of 2022, he added.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Without assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further. (Photo: medcom.id)

Food Crisis in Sri Lanka Likely to Worsen: UN Agencies

ADB Committed to Supporting SDG Progress in Southeast Asia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Greater Jakarta's LRT to Begin Operation in June 2023: Adhi Karya

Greater Jakarta's LRT to Begin Operation in June 2023: Adhi Karya

English
lrt
Transportation Ministry Intensifies Efforts to Reduce Flight Ticket Prices in Indonesia

Transportation Ministry Intensifies Efforts to Reduce Flight Ticket Prices in Indonesia

English
transportation
International Tourist Visits to East Nusa Tenggara's Lake Kelimutu See Significant Rise

International Tourist Visits to East Nusa Tenggara's Lake Kelimutu See Significant Rise

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Peringatan OJK, 15 Fintech <i>Lending</i> Belum Penuhi Modal Minimum Rp25 Miliar
Ekonomi

Peringatan OJK, 15 Fintech Lending Belum Penuhi Modal Minimum Rp25 Miliar

Anggota Parlemen Filipina Berusaha Bubarkan Komisi Pencari Kekayaan Marcos
Internasional

Anggota Parlemen Filipina Berusaha Bubarkan Komisi Pencari Kekayaan Marcos

17,5 Juta Anak Sudah Disuntik 2 Dosis Vaksin Covid-19 per 13 September
Nasional

17,5 Juta Anak Sudah Disuntik 2 Dosis Vaksin Covid-19 per 13 September

Dramatis, Borneo Imbangi Bhayangkara
Olahraga

Dramatis, Borneo Imbangi Bhayangkara

Fitri Carlina Bangga Kenalkan Musisi Indonesia di Amerika
Hiburan

Fitri Carlina Bangga Kenalkan Musisi Indonesia di Amerika

Catat, Ini 4 Poin Perubahan dalam RUU Sisdiknas
Pendidikan

Catat, Ini 4 Poin Perubahan dalam RUU Sisdiknas

Honda Rencanakan Pengembangan Motor Listrik, 10 Model Hingga 2025
Otomotif

Honda Rencanakan Pengembangan Motor Listrik, 10 Model Hingga 2025

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?
Teknologi

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!