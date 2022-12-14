English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesian Economy Expected to Not Experience Recession in 2023: Apindo Chairman

Antara • 14 December 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian Employers' Association (Apindo) believes that in 2023, the Indonesian economy will survive and not experience a recession, disparate to the concerns expressed by some parties.
 
"If there is no recession, and what needs to be paid attention to is growth that is evenly distributed and enjoyed by as many people as possible," Apindo Chairman Hariyadi B. Sukamdani stated here, on Tuesday.
 
Sukamdani made the statement at the Apindo VII Provincial Conference of West Sumatra themed "Strengthening the Industrial World Business in Facing the Global Economic Recession."

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the chairman, if the economy is growing, but on the other hand, there are still citizens, who need to be subsidized, then it means that the growth is not evenly distributed.
 
"We want to realize even growth. This is Apindo's concern," he stated.
 
Hence, one of the issues that Apindo should pay close attention to is the determination of the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP).
 
Sukamdani noted that if the setting of the minimum wage exceeds the ability of the employer, then this will also be a problem, as employment will shrink.
 
"Even though we are currently recovering after the pandemic by reopening jobs," Sukamdani said.
 
Hence, he emphasized that the minimum wage should be set on the basis of on-field data and not just a political decision.
 
He also drew attention to misunderstandings often arising in comprehending the provincial minimum wage that was sometimes looked down upon.
 
"The minimum wage is given to new workers, who have never worked before, and the working period is under one year. If it is more, then it is no longer the minimum wage, and the levels are different," he stated.
 
In line with this, Chairperson of West Sumatra Apindo Muzakir Aziz also highlighted the minimum wage that he considered unfair for employers and for workers.
 
"It is not possible that the UMP of one region is the same as another. Do not equate the Padang minimum wage with Mentawai and others," Aziz remarked.
 
According to Aziz, conditions in one area are not the same, so UMP cannot be equated as it is closely related to inflation.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ketua Umum Apindo Hariyadi B Sukamdani. FOTO: Medcom.id/Husen Miftahudin.

Apindo Optimistis Ekonomi Indonesia Tak akan Resesi di 2023

Duh, Aturan Anyar Kemnaker Tingkatkan Potensi PHK

Apindo: Indonesia Perlu Investasi yang Menyerap Lebih Banyak Tenaga Kerja

BACA JUGA
High Waves Likely to Occur in Indonesian Waters on December 14-15: BMKG

High Waves Likely to Occur in Indonesian Waters on December 14-15: BMKG

English
BMKG
Bank Indonesia Forecasts Inflation to Plunge to 1.5-3.5% in 2024

Bank Indonesia Forecasts Inflation to Plunge to 1.5-3.5% in 2024

English
Bank Indonesia
Over 174.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 174.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
64 Prajurit Ukraina dan 1 Warga AS Dibebaskan dalam Pertukaran Tahanan Rusia
Internasional

64 Prajurit Ukraina dan 1 Warga AS Dibebaskan dalam Pertukaran Tahanan Rusia

Ketua Kadin Arsjad Rajid Mangkir Sebagai Saksi Kasus Lukas Enembe
Nasional

Ketua Kadin Arsjad Rajid Mangkir Sebagai Saksi Kasus Lukas Enembe

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia
Ekonomi

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen
Pendidikan

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen

Neymar Disebut Bisa Membela Brasil di Piala Dunia 2026
Olahraga

Neymar Disebut Bisa Membela Brasil di Piala Dunia 2026

DFSK Segera Rakit Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

DFSK Segera Rakit Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Ini Modelnya

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!