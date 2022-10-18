English  
Jakarta MRT (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta MRT (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Invites South Korea to Develop Jakarta MRT's Fourth Phase

Antara • 18 October 2022 15:49
Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry's Directorate General of Railways invited South Korea to partake in developing the fourth phase of Jakarta MRT, according to Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.
 
"We are hopeful that South Korea would participate in the development of the fourth phase of Jakarta MRT and replicate our cooperation in the past development of Jakarta LRT's first phase," Sumadi noted as per the statement on Tuesday.
 
On the sidelines of the 28th ASEAN Transport Minister Meeting in Bali, Monday (October 17), the minister offered cooperation on railway development projects to the South Korean delegates and some ASEAN member states and partners.

He remarked that railway development projects offered to overseas partners during the discussion included the fourth phase of Jakarta MRT, the expansion of Jakarta LRT, and the development of Bali LRT.
 
Meanwhile, the ministry's Director of Railway Traffic and Transport, Risal Wasal, stated that Jakarta MRT's fourth phase would span an east-west route and be integrated with the existing north-south MRT corridor.
 
"There are at least three route proposals on the fourth phase, specifically the first option connecting Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Jakarta International Stadium, the second option from Pondok Gede (East Jakarta) to Joglo (West Jakarta), and the third option connecting TMII (Beautiful Indonesia in Miniature Park) to Fatmawati Road (South Jakarta)," Wasal stated.
 
He said that each option has its potential and challenges, and a preliminary study has been conducted to select the route option that the authority will offer to South Korea.
 
During the meeting, the ministry's director remarked that according to the multi-criteria analysis, the Fatmawati-TMII route is the most feasible option, as it has the most potential to connect activity centers along the route, with lesser difficulties as compared to the other two route options.
 
He noted that MRT Jakarta's Fatmawati-TMII route would be developed in combination with underground and overpass tracks.
 
"The Fatmawati-TMII corridor has a 31-percent narrow road percentage (along the track), and if the track is made completely as an overpass, then it will consume more roads," Wasal remarked.
 
(WAH)

