Indonesia Sends US$4-Billion Steel Exports to New Zealand

Jakarta: Indonesian Trade Minister Zukifli Hasan sent PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk's steel products, valued at a total of US$4 billion, to be exported for use in the Dunedin Hospital in New Zealand.
The sent products comprised steel plate, structural beams, and welded beam.
"I know that New Zealand has strict qualifications, and this export is a proof of the recognition that the quality of steel made by Indonesia has (met the) international standard and is well-received," Hasan stated in Cikarang, Bekasi, West Java, on Tuesday.
The minister pressed for such quality to be maintained and improved, since in future, the government will improve the quality of domestic products, services, and investment. This aimed to cement Indonesia's image as an industrial country, in the hopes that it would contribute significantly to the people's welfare.
Currently, New Zealand is not listed as a priority country when it comes to steel exports, the minister noted. However, the minister was ecstatic, as the company was able to pursue the opportunity of a new market.
"I hope that in future, New Zealand would become one of the priority countries in terms of national steel exports," he stated.
The minister said that the company's steel products had been used in some prestigious projects, such as for development of the Los Angeles Airport, Sydney Indoor Stadium, and construction of the Lucid Motors factory, the manufacturer of electric-based luxury vehicles in the United States.
The New Zealand building projects comprised the Metro Stadium Christchurch, University of Auckland Building 507, and Waimakiri Bridge.
"Thus, I want to challenge PT Gunung Raja Paksi to double their exports, not only to priority countries but also potential export countries, such as New Zealand," he stated.
He also compelled the company to utilize the several trade agreements between Indonesia and other countries, such as Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Pakistan, South Korea, Chile, Mozambique, the United Arab Emirates, ASEAN countries, and members of RCEP.
"All of them had given special treatment in the form of tariffs, so the opportunity to penetrate that market is bigger," the minister added.
The steel industry was dubbed as the mother of industries, as the products carried or encouraged the development of other industries.
Hasan stated that in 2021, Indonesia was the 10th-largest steel exporter in the world, owning as much as 3.37 percent of the share.
In terms of the growth of domestic steel exports in the last five years, Indonesia recorded 49.3 percent as the biggest rate of exports amid the top 30 exporting countries.