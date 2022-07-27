Indonesia, Japan to Sign Revised IJEPA on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali

Jakarta: The governments of Indonesia and Japan have agreed to finalize the protocol for changing the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA) and sign it on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in November.
This was one of the agreements reached during a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday.
"In my meeting with Prime Minister Kishida, we have an agreement on several things, including on the IJEPA amendment protocol to be finalized and signed at the G20 Summit in Bali, next November," Widodo said at a press conference with PM Kishida, according to a press statement received here.
The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and Japan in the fields of trade and investment during their meeting.
In particular, President Widodo asked Japan to provide support in the form of reducing tariffs for several products, including tuna, banana, and pineapple, as well as enabling market access for mango products.
President Widodo also welcomed a number of new Japanese investments in Indonesia and expressed his appreciation for several projects that have been completed on time while inviting Japan to make fresh investments in several sectors.
"I had asked the Japanese government to accelerate their strategic projects in Indonesia, including the completion of MRT Jakarta North-South Phase II and East-West Phase I, West Papua Industrial Estate, expansion of the Patimban Port, and Patimban Access Toll Road. We also discussed the commitment to cooperate for the continuation of the Gas Masela project," he said.
Moreover, the Indonesian head of state sought the support of the Japanese science and technology sector in several strategic projects, especially for the downstreaming of natural commodities, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as in the health and food sector.
"In particular, I invite Japan to support the acceleration of achieving Indonesia's net-zero emissions target through advocating for innovative technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia technology," the President said.
He also offered more intensive cooperation for placing Indonesian workers in Japan. He said he hoped for support in preparing workers to work in Japan.
At the end of his remarks on regional and global issues, President Widodo expressed his appreciation for Japan's support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency for making a significant contribution to global economic recovery.
"For the Indo-Pacific Region, next year, Indonesia will be the chair of ASEAN and Japan will be the chair of the G7. We will continue to coordinate in formulating the priority agenda for the chairmanship, so as to contribute more to peace and prosperity in the region and the world. Thank you Prime Minister Kishida, until we meet at the G20 summit in Bali," Widodo remarked.
Meanwhile, PM Kishida said that Indonesia is a strategic partner for Japan. PM Kishida said that following his visit to Indonesia at the end of April, he was happy to meet President Widodo to exchange views openly, which was proof of the close relationship between the two countries.
"We will use President Joko Widodo's visit today as a momentum to strengthen relations with Indonesia, considering that we will commemorate 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries," PM Kishida remarked.