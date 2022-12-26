Govt Ensures Fuel Oil, LPG Supplies in Indonesia Safe until New Year

Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Rida Mulyana noted in a statement in Jakarta, Monday, that currently, the supply and stock of fuel and LPG are in safe condition, as their status exceeded the average safe limit.
"In terms of the condition of fuel and LPG stocks, as stated by PT Pertamina, in general, they are in a safe condition," he noted while reviewing the Tanjung Sekong LPG Terminal, Banten, Sunday (Dec 25).
During his visit this time, Rida was accompanied by Acting Director General of Electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Dadan Kusdiana and Head of the Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) Erika Retnowati.
He noted that this year, the availability of fuel stocks is crucial, as there are no restrictions on vehicle mobilization like in the previous years. Hence, he reminded Pertamina to anticipate the mobilization of vehicles.
The government lauds the efforts made by Pertamina in ensuring the availability of fuel and LPG for the public, especially during the Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023.
"The government appreciates Pertamina as well as PLN, which routinely opens 24-hour security posts during the Christmas and New Year. This shows readiness in case there are things that need to be addressed," he stated.
Meanwhile, Director of Operations at PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) Brilian Perdana, as manager of the Tanjung Sekong LPG Terminal, said that his company operates 217 ships, comprising 165 BBM ships, 15 aviation fuel ships, and 37 LPG ships, to support the smooth running of Christmas and New Year.
"PIS has a shared responsibility to maintain supply and distribution security as well as smooth operations as a form of service to the community. We ensure that the distribution of fuel and LPG is carried out properly, so that people can remain comfortable in their activities," he remarked.
Based on Pertamina's data as of December 22, 2022, the Pertalite fuel stock condition was sufficient for 18.96 days, or in terms of volume, it reached 84.7 thousand kiloliters (kl)/day. For Pertamax, it is sufficient to meet the needs for 36.23 days or 12.8 thousand kl/day. Meanwhile, subsidized diesel consumption is estimated at 84.9 thousand kl/day or sufficient for 19.52 days.
Meanwhile, the availability of LPG stock is sufficient for meeting the needs of 17.74 days, or in terms of consumption, it is estimated to reach 24,188 metric tons/day.