English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Social loans finance activities and projects that address social issues or achieve positive social outcomes. (Photo: medcom.id)
Social loans finance activities and projects that address social issues or achieve positive social outcomes. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Committed to Supporting Women-Owned Businesses in Vietnam

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2022 15:00
Hanoi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) have signed a loan package of up to $500 million to expand access to finance for women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) and social loan projects in Vietnam.
 
The financing comprises a $100 million loan from ADB’s ordinary capital resources that will be dedicated to WSME financing and a $300 million syndicated parallel loan with $100 million from the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), $100 million from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), and $100 million from Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. The financial package also includes a $100 million facility that was cofinanced by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and SMBC and signed last October 2021.
 
The parallel loans were jointly mobilized by ADB and SMBC, who were also joint mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the JICA facility. The parallel loans will be used to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and social loan projects. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Social loans finance activities and projects that address social issues or achieve positive social outcomes. Eligible projects can include loans to MSMEs and WSMEs, support for public and private health care products and services, development of public and private educational infrastructure facilities, and support for affordable housing. 
 
"COVID-19 has severely affected many businesses, so improving their access to finance is a vital step to post-pandemic recovery, particularly for women-run businesses which face greater difficulties in accessing capital," said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa in a media release on Friday.
 
"ADB is pleased to be working with VPB and in partnership with the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) to improve access to finance for underserved female borrowers' in Vietmam," Lavasa added.
 
SMEs account for 40% of Vietnam’s gross domestic product and half of all employment. Access to commercial finance is a challenge, particularly for women borrowers who often face constraints such as lack of collateral, low financial literacy, higher risk perception by banks, and limited awareness among banks of the potential of the women’s market.
 
The financial package will help VPB design new products and procedures to enhance its support to WSMEs. A $750,000 performance-based grant funded by We-Fi will incentivize VPB to expand its services to female borrowers and undertake a first-of-its-kind randomized control trial study in Vietnam on financial inclusion for WSMEs.
 
VPB is a leading joint-stock bank in Viet Nam with robust digital platforms that help meet the needs of its retail and SME customers using innovative and customized products. VPB’s Social Finance Framework is aligned with internationally recognized Social Bond Principles and Social Loan Principles and has been reviewed and evaluated by Morningstar Sustainalytics, a global leader in environmental social governance research. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Latest PMI data signalled a slowdown in growth across the ASEAN manufacturing sector. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN Manufacturing Sector's Growth Slows in October 2022

Tim Indonesia Raih Predikat 'Best Use of Spices' di Diplomats Can Cook 2022

KNTI: Pemberian Konsesi ke Vietnam Merugikan Nelayan

BACA JUGA
Timor Leste Gets Nod to Be ASEAN Member

Timor Leste Gets Nod to Be ASEAN Member

English
southeast asia
President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

English
president joko widodo
Electric Mobility Transition Feasible in Developing Countries: World Bank

Electric Mobility Transition Feasible in Developing Countries: World Bank

English
electric vehicle
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vespa GTV 300 Kombinasi Sejarah, Tenaga, & Modern
Otomotif

Vespa GTV 300 Kombinasi Sejarah, Tenaga, & Modern

Surya Paloh: Sekarang Bola Ada di Presiden Jokowi
Nasional

Surya Paloh: Sekarang Bola Ada di Presiden Jokowi

Timor Leste Dapat Dukungan Untuk Bergabung dengan ASEAN
Internasional

Timor Leste Dapat Dukungan Untuk Bergabung dengan ASEAN

Teten Usul OJK Ikut Awasi Koperasi dalam RUU PPSK
Ekonomi

Teten Usul OJK Ikut Awasi Koperasi dalam RUU PPSK

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets

Mario Teguh Bantah Terlibat Penipuan Net89, Klaim Hanya Beri Edukasi
Hiburan

Mario Teguh Bantah Terlibat Penipuan Net89, Klaim Hanya Beri Edukasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!