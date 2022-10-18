English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
BI's Survey Shows Higher Corporate Demand for Financing in September 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2022 13:03
Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey issued by Bank Indonesia (BI) points to higher corporate demand for financing in September 2022 compared with conditions one month earlier, as reflected by an uptick in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 18.4% from 17.9%. 
 
"Demand for financing was primarily sourced from internal funds, which remained dominant, followed by committed undisbursed loans, with both increasing compared to the previous period," BI Communication Department Director Junanto Herdiawan said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
New loan disbursements by the banking industry in September 2022 maintained a positive growth, as indicated by a WNB of 56.8%, primarily influenced by the monetary and economic outlook as well as customer demand. 

Meanwhile, respondents predict slightly slower growth of new loan disbursements overall in the third quarter of 2022. 
 
In terms of households, demand for new financing recorded positive growth in September 2022, with commercial banks remaining the primary source of additional household financing, despite retreating compared to the previous period, dominated by multipurpose loans. 
 
In addition, households also relied on other sources to meet their financing needs, including leasing and cooperatives. 

 
(WAH)

