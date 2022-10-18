"Demand for financing was primarily sourced from internal funds, which remained dominant, followed by committed undisbursed loans, with both increasing compared to the previous period," BI Communication Department Director Junanto Herdiawan said in a media release on Tuesday.
New loan disbursements by the banking industry in September 2022 maintained a positive growth, as indicated by a WNB of 56.8%, primarily influenced by the monetary and economic outlook as well as customer demand.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Meanwhile, respondents predict slightly slower growth of new loan disbursements overall in the third quarter of 2022.
In terms of households, demand for new financing recorded positive growth in September 2022, with commercial banks remaining the primary source of additional household financing, despite retreating compared to the previous period, dominated by multipurpose loans.
In addition, households also relied on other sources to meet their financing needs, including leasing and cooperatives.