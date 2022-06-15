Indonesia Records $2.9 Billion Trade Surplus in May 2022

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD2.90 billion in May 2022.
Last month, Indonesia's export value reached USD21.51 billion while the country's imports reached USD18.61 billion.
"In May 2022, our goods trade balance still recorded a surplus of USD 2.90 billion," said BPS' Deputy for Distribution Statistics and Services Setianto in a video conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
He added that the trade balance surplus last month was lower than April 2022 which reached USD7.56 billion.
Even so, this surplus continues the positive trend that has been recorded for more than two years.
"So our trade balance has posted a surplus for 25 consecutive months," he said.
Cumulatively from January to May 2022, Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD19.79 billion.