English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD19.79 billion in January-May. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD19.79 billion in January-May. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records $2.9 Billion Trade Surplus in May 2022

English trade BPS indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 15 June 2022 13:08
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD2.90 billion in May 2022. 
 
Last month, Indonesia's export value reached USD21.51 billion while the country's imports reached USD18.61 billion.
 
"In May 2022, our goods trade balance still recorded a surplus of USD 2.90 billion," said BPS' Deputy for Distribution Statistics and Services Setianto in a video conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
 
He added that the trade balance surplus last month was lower than April 2022 which reached USD7.56 billion. 
 
Even so, this surplus continues the positive trend that has been recorded for more than two years.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"So our trade balance has posted a surplus for 25 consecutive months," he said.
 
 
Cumulatively from January to May 2022, Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD19.79 billion. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australian Foreign Minister to Visit New Zealand, Solomon Islands

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit New Zealand, Solomon Islands

English
australia
Zulkiflli Hasan, Hadi Tjahjanto Appointed as Ministers

Zulkiflli Hasan, Hadi Tjahjanto Appointed as Ministers

English
cabinet reshuffle
Leaders of Coalition Parties Gather at Presidential Palace

Leaders of Coalition Parties Gather at Presidential Palace

English
indonesian politics
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Zulkifli Hasan Resmi Jadi Mendag, Hadi Tjahjanto Jadi Menteri ATR/BPN
Nasional

Zulkifli Hasan Resmi Jadi Mendag, Hadi Tjahjanto Jadi Menteri ATR/BPN

BPS: Larangan Ekspor CPO Bikin Ekspor Mei Turun hampir 6%
Ekonomi

BPS: Larangan Ekspor CPO Bikin Ekspor Mei Turun hampir 6%

UPN Veteran Jakarta Buka Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Seleksi Mandiri S1
Pendidikan

UPN Veteran Jakarta Buka Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Seleksi Mandiri S1

Polri Janji Tindak Pengguna Pelat Nomor
Otomotif

Polri Janji Tindak Pengguna Pelat Nomor "Dewa" yang Ugal-Ugalan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?
Hiburan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?

Indonesia Open: Praveen/Melati Tanpa Kesulitan di Babak Pertama
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Praveen/Melati Tanpa Kesulitan di Babak Pertama

AS Dukung Selat Taiwan Sebagai Jalur Air Internasional
Internasional

AS Dukung Selat Taiwan Sebagai Jalur Air Internasional

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing
Teknologi

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!