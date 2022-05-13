English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi Conveys Indonesia's Digital Economy Potential to US CEOs

English asean united states president joko widodo
Antara • 13 May 2022 15:53
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) drew the attention of the United States (US) entrepreneurs to Indonesia's digital economy potential and seriousness in facilitating fair and beneficial development for all.
 
During a meeting as a part of the US-ASEAN Summit Agenda in Washington D.C., Jokowi affirmed that Indonesia's digital economy valuation is forecast to reach US$146 billion (approximately Rp2,132 trillion) or almost half of the US$330 billion (approximately Rp4,821 billion) in the Southeast Asian region.
 
"In Southeast Asia, the value of digital economy is predicted to reach US$330 billion by 2025, and in Indonesia, the digital economy is growing at 20 percent per year to reach US$146 billion in 2025," Jokowi stated as broadcasted on Friday.

The president also highlighted the digital economic climate in Indonesia, with 2,346 start-up companies currently, or the fifth-largest in the world.
 
Among these companies, Indonesia has two startups that have currently acquired decacorn status, or a valuation equivalent to US$10 billion, and eight others that have become unicorns, or a valuation of up to US$1 billion.
 
Hence, President Jokowi invited US entrepreneurs to contribute to developing the digital economy in Indonesia.
 
"I really look forward to the contribution of US entrepreneurs in developing digital infrastructure, facilitating digital capacity-building, and supporting Indonesia in entering the global value chain through digitalization," he emphasized.
 
Other attendees at the meeting comprised the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Ted Osius of the US-ASEAN Business Council, and CEOs from Google, Chevron, Boeing, Qualcomm, ConocoPhillips, and Marriot International.
 
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to the US Rosan Roeslani also accompanied President Jokowi during the meeting.

 
(WAH)
