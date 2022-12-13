Jokowi Relentlessly Presses Officials for Creating New Jobs

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia stated that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had relentlessly pushed his officials to create new jobs for people.In the statement received here Tuesday, the minister affirmed that his side has successfully realized 60 percent of the job creation target set by President Jokowi."President Jokowi instructed us to continue opening new investments. We are urged to serve investors well to create new jobs. I am also glad that the realization of new jobs has achieved 60-percent realization (of the president's target)," Lahadalia stated.The minister said he is sanguine about some 1.3 million new jobs being created in line with new investments recorded in 2022.Apart from focusing on creating new jobs, the minister said the president is also endeavoring to reduce inflation through the application of several concrete measures in controlling it."So far, inflation issues are within the domain of Bank Indonesia, which will regulate the interest rate. Yet President Jokowi, in his bid to control inflation, also examined commodities with the highest impact to inflation, and which recently, are onion and chilli," Lahadalia noted.He underlined that only during Jokowi's presidency, direct intervention by the head of state was conducted to help address inflation issues, which he credited to the success of maintaining Indonesia's inflation rate at below six percent."The president then adopted his measures, which is by transferring commodities from places with surplus to places with commodity deficit through logistics subsidy. I believe this is a new formula, an unusual formula never implemented by earlier heads of state," the minister remarked.