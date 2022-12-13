English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Jokowi Relentlessly Presses Officials for Creating New Jobs

Antara • 13 December 2022 20:59
Jakarta: Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia stated that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had relentlessly pushed his officials to create new jobs for people.
 
In the statement received here Tuesday, the minister affirmed that his side has successfully realized 60 percent of the job creation target set by President Jokowi.
 
"President Jokowi instructed us to continue opening new investments. We are urged to serve investors well to create new jobs. I am also glad that the realization of new jobs has achieved 60-percent realization (of the president's target)," Lahadalia stated.

The minister said he is sanguine about some 1.3 million new jobs being created in line with new investments recorded in 2022.
 
Apart from focusing on creating new jobs, the minister said the president is also endeavoring to reduce inflation through the application of several concrete measures in controlling it.
 
"So far, inflation issues are within the domain of Bank Indonesia, which will regulate the interest rate. Yet President Jokowi, in his bid to control inflation, also examined commodities with the highest impact to inflation, and which recently, are onion and chilli," Lahadalia noted.
 
He underlined that only during Jokowi's presidency, direct intervention by the head of state was conducted to help address inflation issues, which he credited to the success of maintaining Indonesia's inflation rate at below six percent.
 
"The president then adopted his measures, which is by transferring commodities from places with surplus to places with commodity deficit through logistics subsidy. I believe this is a new formula, an unusual formula never implemented by earlier heads of state," the minister remarked. 

 
(WAH)

UNICEF Report Reveals Stagnation in Access to Digital Learning Made during Pandemic

UNICEF Report Reveals Stagnation in Access to Digital Learning Made during Pandemic

ADB Committed to Enhancing Food Security in Cambodia

President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-EU Summit in Brussels

Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Admiral Yudo Margono to Set Priority Focus as New TNI Commander

Indonesia Logs 2,117 Daily COVID-19 Cases

AEI Harap Bursa Bedakan Mekanisme Perdagangan Papan Ekonomi Baru
Prajurit Tiongkok dan India terluka dalam Bentrokan Baru di Perbatasan
KIP-K Digital Bakal Diluncurkan, Tak Ada Lagi Kartu Fisik
Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang
Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022
Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini
Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang
Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro
Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
