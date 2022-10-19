English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Economy Will Remain Bright Next Year: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 October 2022 14:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes Indonesia's economic situation will remain bright next year. 
 
"Although international institutions say that this year will be difficult, next year will be dark, those are for other countries, our country remains optimistic," said Jokowi when opening the 37th Trade Expo Indonesia in Tangerang on Wednesda..
 
A number of national economic indicators show consistently positive trends.
 
In the midst of the global recession, Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter of 2022 reached 5.44 percent.
 
"We must be grateful for this. We have the highest economic growth among G20 countries and other countries," he explained.

Controlled Inflation


In terms of inflation, the Indonesian government is still capable to control the situation. In the second quarter of this year, the inflation rate was still at 4.9 percent. In fact, when the government decided to increase fuel prices, the inflation that occurred was not so big and was at the level of 5.9 percent.
 
"We can still control inflation. Please compare our inflation with other countries," he said.

Then, in terms of the country's trade balance, Indonesia recorded a surplus for 29 consecutive months. From January 2022 to September 2022, the surplus reached USD39.8 ??billion.
 
"This is not a small amount. This is also thanks to the hard work of all people," said Jokowi.

Increased Vigilance


However, he asked all parties to remain vigilant because the storm that is now hitting the world economy is difficult to be predicted.
 
"We have to stay alert, be careful, because the storm is difficult to be predicted," said Jokowi.
 
Hard work and extra work must become daily activities, especially for officials in government institutions. He doesn't want his staff to only focus on usual things.
 
"I have repeatedly said this, I can no longer only work on larger things. The work now must be more detailed. That is the work that must be done by the current government," he said. 
 
(WAH)

