Respondents anticipate stable inflationary pressures in November 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Respondents anticipate stable inflationary pressures in November 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Retailers Expect Stable Inflationary Pressures in November

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 12:44
Jakarta: According to the latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), respondents predict retail sales to increase in September 2022. 
 
This was confirmed by 5.5% (yoy) growth in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 200.0, accelerating from 4.9% (yoy) the month earlier. 
 
Retailers expect growth to stem from increasing sales of Food, Beverages and Tobacco, coupled with improving sales of Other Household Equipment as well as Information and Communication Equipment. 

On a monthly basis, survey respondents predict a 0.9% (mtm) retail sales contraction, held back by decreasing sales of Spare Parts and Accessories, Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Automotive Fuels.
 
"In August 2022, the Retail Sales Survey pointed to positive sales growth, as reflected by 4.9% (yoy) RSI growth to a level of 201.8," BI Communication Department Director Junanto Herdiawan said in a press release on Tuesday. 
 
Retail sales performance was supported by increasing growth of Food, Beverages and Tobacco amid persistently strong growth of Automotive Fuels, Clothing as well as Cultural and Recreation Goods.
 
On a monthly basis, retail sales growth in August 2022 was positive at 0.8% (mtm) after contracting 3.1% (mtm) the month earlier, primarily boosted by improving sales of Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as sales of Spare Parts and Accessories.
 
"In terms of prices, respondents anticipate stable inflationary pressures in November 2022 and milder pressures in February 2023," he stated.
 
The 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) for November 2022 was relatively stable at 135.4 compared with 135.3 previously, while the 6-month PEI for February 2023 decreased to 138.7 from 144.7.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!