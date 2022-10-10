English  
Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) remained in optimistic territory. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Consumers Less Upbeat in September 2022: BI's Survey

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 October 2022 13:57
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) in 2022 indicates consumer confidence in economic conditions remains solid.  
 
"This was reflected by a Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) remaining in optimistic territory with a reading above 100 at 117.2, despite retreating from 124.7 the month earlier," BI Communication Department Director Junanto Herdiawan said in a media release on Monday.
 
Consumer confidence was maintained in September 2022 on the back of a strong Consumer Expectation Index (CEI), particularly in terms of income and job availability expectations.  

Meanwhile, consumer optimism in current economic conditions was supported by the income and job availability components, with consumers nevertheless slightly less upbeat compared with conditions one month earlier. 
 
(WAH)

