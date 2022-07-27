President Jokowi, PM Kishida Agree to Boost Economic Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in the trade sector.
The agreement was reached when the two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.
"We agreed that the IJEPA amendment protocol can be finalized and signed at the G20 Summit in Bali, next November," said President Jokowi after the bilateral meeting.
One of the changes that will be regulated in the latest protocol is related to reducing export tariffs.
Some products from Indonesia such as tuna, bananas and pineapples will be subject to lower import duties.
"Indonesia also asked for market access for mango products," said President Jokowi.
On that occasion, the Indonesian President also mentioned investment cooperation between the two countries.
President Jokowi encouraged Japan to complete strategic projects in the country in a timely manner.
"The strategic projects include MRT Jakarta North-South Phase II and East-West Phase I, West Papua Industrial Estate, expansion of Patimban Port and Patimban Access Toll Road. We also dicussed the continuation of Masela Gas project," he said.