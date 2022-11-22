English  
Dubai international airport returned to pre-pandemic levels. Photo: AFP
Dubai Airport Traffic Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

Fajar Nugraha • 22 November 2022 19:09
Dubai: Passenger traffic at Dubai international airport returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, a statement said on Tuesday. While volumes nearing 18.5 million at the major aviation hub.
 
Dubai, the world's busiest airport for international passengers before the Covid-19 pandemic, had 18,455,938 visitors in the three months to September. This is the biggest number since 17.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.
 
"The growth in passenger traffic has been terrific throughout the year and continues to exceed our expectations by a margin," Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said, as quoted from AFP.

“Passenger forecasts have now been raised to 64.3 million for 2022 with the prospects of a stronger surge in the offing in the final quarter,” the statement said.
 
The airport had 46.3 million passengers from January to September, up 167.6 percent year-on-year and 72 percent of the number recorded in the same period of 2019.
 
