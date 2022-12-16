Export Contribution by Indonesian MSMEs Targeted to Reach 17% by 2024: Minister

"In 2024, we are targeting exports to increase to 17 percent. Currently, our MSME products' exports' rate was only 15.65 percent, which is still low as compared to South Korea's 19.7 percent, Malaysia's 17.3 percent, and Thailand's 28.7 percent," Minister Masduki remarked in an official statement received here on Friday.
According to Masduki, issues that impeded MSMEs in exports pertained to logistics quality and quantity as well as literacy. Thus, the ministry actively cooperates with stakeholders, including Customs and Excise, financing institutions, and exports certification agencies.
Breakthroughs and effective strategies, such as improvement of the ecosystem for products that have export potential, are also required for continued assistance.
He also commended PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia for hosting the event -- the BRILianpreneur UMKM Expo(rt) in Jakarta -- that was expected to increase the contribution of MSME exports to reach the aforementioned target.
He also commended the success in business matching between MSMEs and buyers at the event, which generated Rp1.2 trillion worth in business contract. He believes this figure would still rise until the end of the event.
Main Director of BRI Sunarso noted that last year's BRILianpreneur had as many as 500 MSMEs participating and resulted in Rp1.3 billion in transactions. This year, BRILianpreneur involved 500 MSMEs' bazaars and 250 MSMEs' showcases.
"This time, we are targeting BRILianpreneur (transactions) to reach Rp15 billion," according to Sunarso.
The value of export contracts from the BRILianpreneur business matching last year had reached US$65 million (Rp1 trillion), and this year, it is targeted to exceed US$75 million (Rp1.17 trillion).