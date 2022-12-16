English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The ministry actively cooperates with stakeholders. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ministry actively cooperates with stakeholders. (Photo: medcom.id)

Export Contribution by Indonesian MSMEs Targeted to Reach 17% by 2024: Minister

Antara • 16 December 2022 19:21
Jakarta: Cooperatives and SMEs Minister Teten Masduki aims for export contribution by national micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to reach 17 percent in 2024 since currently, the export rate was only 15 percent.
 
"In 2024, we are targeting exports to increase to 17 percent. Currently, our MSME products' exports' rate was only 15.65 percent, which is still low as compared to South Korea's 19.7 percent, Malaysia's 17.3 percent, and Thailand's 28.7 percent," Minister Masduki remarked in an official statement received here on Friday.
 
According to Masduki, issues that impeded MSMEs in exports pertained to logistics quality and quantity as well as literacy. Thus, the ministry actively cooperates with stakeholders, including Customs and Excise, financing institutions, and exports certification agencies.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Breakthroughs and effective strategies, such as improvement of the ecosystem for products that have export potential, are also required for continued assistance.
 
He also commended PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia for hosting the event -- the BRILianpreneur UMKM Expo(rt) in Jakarta -- that was expected to increase the contribution of MSME exports to reach the aforementioned target.
 
He also commended the success in business matching between MSMEs and buyers at the event, which generated Rp1.2 trillion worth in business contract. He believes this figure would still rise until the end of the event.
 
Main Director of BRI Sunarso noted that last year's BRILianpreneur had as many as 500 MSMEs participating and resulted in Rp1.3 billion in transactions. This year, BRILianpreneur involved 500 MSMEs' bazaars and 250 MSMEs' showcases.
 
"This time, we are targeting BRILianpreneur (transactions) to reach Rp15 billion," according to Sunarso.
 
The value of export contracts from the BRILianpreneur business matching last year had reached US$65 million (Rp1 trillion), and this year, it is targeted to exceed US$75 million (Rp1.17 trillion).

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Ministry Facilitates Collaboration among Big Businesses, MSMEs in Indonesia

ADB to Help Diversify Cambodia's Economy

Indonesia Manufacturing Center Expedites Mastery of Technology for Manufacturing: Minister

BACA JUGA
200,000 Tons of Imported Rice Arrive in Indonesia: Minister

200,000 Tons of Imported Rice Arrive in Indonesia: Minister

English
rice
No Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia: Minister

No Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia: Minister

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
Indonesia, French Defense Ministers Discuss Rafale Pilot Training Program

Indonesia, French Defense Ministers Discuss Rafale Pilot Training Program

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jaksa Mengacungkan Jempol ke Bawah 'Cemen' saat Hendra Kurniawan Bersaksi
Nasional

Jaksa Mengacungkan Jempol ke Bawah 'Cemen' saat Hendra Kurniawan Bersaksi

Akuarium Silinder Terbesar di Dunia Meledak
Internasional

Akuarium Silinder Terbesar di Dunia Meledak

Pangeran Harry Kaget Meghan Markle Berniat Bunuh Diri saat Tinggal di Istana
Hiburan

Pangeran Harry Kaget Meghan Markle Berniat Bunuh Diri saat Tinggal di Istana

Target Besar Kemenprekraf pada 2023
Ekonomi

Target Besar Kemenprekraf pada 2023

Gara-Gara 'Permen Minyak Kayu Putih' Jurnalis Medcom.id Raih Juara di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022
Pendidikan

Gara-Gara 'Permen Minyak Kayu Putih' Jurnalis Medcom.id Raih Juara di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022

Dramatis, Gol Telat Silvio Junior Bantu Persebaya Imbangi Persija
Olahraga

Dramatis, Gol Telat Silvio Junior Bantu Persebaya Imbangi Persija

Jaringan 5G Diprediksi Masuk Komersialisasi pada 2028
Teknologi

Jaringan 5G Diprediksi Masuk Komersialisasi pada 2028

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5
Otomotif

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!