English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The M2 position in October 2022 was recorded at Rp8,222.2 trillion. (Photo: MI)
The M2 position in October 2022 was recorded at Rp8,222.2 trillion. (Photo: MI)

Broad Money Growth Accelerated in October: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 November 2022 17:57
Jakarta: The growth of broad money (M2), as a measure of liquidity in the economy, accelerated in October 2022, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
 
The M2 position in October 2022 was recorded at Rp8,222.2 trillion, or growing 9.8% (yoy), after expanding 9.1% (yoy) in September 2022. 
 
"The development of M2 in the reporting period was driven by narrow money (M1) growth of 14.9% (yoy)," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Wednesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"M2 growth in October 2022 was mainly driven by the expansion of disbursed loans," he stated.
 
In October 2022, disbursed loans grew 11.7% (yoy), after growing 10.8% (yoy) the month earlier primarily supported by productive (investment) loan disbursements. 
 
Meanwhile, net claims on central government contracted 16.8% (yoy) after contracting 32.5% (yoy) in September 2022. 
 
Net Foreign Assets (NFA) in October 2022 experienced a 3.8% (yoy) contraction, after contracting 5.3% (yoy) the month earlier. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Gopay Most Widely Used Digital Wallet in Indonesia: Research

Ministry, US Firm to Cooperate on Semiconductor Industry Development in Indonesia

Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 5,609 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 5,609 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Belitung Fishermen Find Third Victim of Crashed Police Helicopter: SAR Agency

Belitung Fishermen Find Third Victim of Crashed Police Helicopter: SAR Agency

English
police
Indonesia Discusses Radicalism Prevention with India

Indonesia Discusses Radicalism Prevention with India

English
security
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil: Presiden Jokowi Bukan Menakut-nakuti, Tapi Harus Siap Hadapi Ancaman Resesi!
Ekonomi

Bahlil: Presiden Jokowi Bukan Menakut-nakuti, Tapi Harus Siap Hadapi Ancaman Resesi!

Waspada, 42% Kasus Covid Baru Berasal dari Jakarta
Nasional

Waspada, 42% Kasus Covid Baru Berasal dari Jakarta

Studi: Tingkat Kematian akibat Senjata Api di AS Tertinggi dalam 3 Dekade
Internasional

Studi: Tingkat Kematian akibat Senjata Api di AS Tertinggi dalam 3 Dekade

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya
Hiburan

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya

Ramai-ramai Bela Messi yang Diancam Petinju Dunia karena Injak Jersey Meksiko
Olahraga

Ramai-ramai Bela Messi yang Diancam Petinju Dunia karena Injak Jersey Meksiko

Di Masa Depan, Pengendara Gak Bakalan Jatuh Dari Motor
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Pengendara Gak Bakalan Jatuh Dari Motor

Ibu-Anak Kompak Sidang Tesis Bareng di Unesa
Pendidikan

Ibu-Anak Kompak Sidang Tesis Bareng di Unesa

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023
Teknologi

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!