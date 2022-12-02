English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Borobudur temple (Photo: medcom.id)
Borobudur temple (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

Antara • 02 December 2022 21:12
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno targets investment value in Indonesia's tourism sector to reach up to US$8 billion in a decade.
 
Minister Uno highlighted this target while attending the "World Travel and Tourism Council" event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that entailed a bilateral investment and business meeting with several parties to increase more investment in the tourism sector.
 
"We agreed on three things, (first) Indonesia will become a feature country and will be chosen to be the host of the Global Tourism Economic Forum in the next two years," the minister remarked while meeting Executive Committee Member of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Pansy Ho as in an official statement in Jakarta on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The meeting chose Indonesia as the host for the Global Tourism Economy Forum in the next two years, as Pansy Ho holds the position of Deputy Chairperson and Secretary General of the Global Tourism Economy Forum.
 
Second, Uno said, Pansy Ho, who is concurrently Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited, will explore investments, particularly in Bali, in establishing international-scale hotels.
 
"They are looking at Bali and five super-priority tourism destinations (DPSP) to build 5-star quality hotels or more," he remarked.
 
Furthermore, opportunities are being explored for Indonesian tourism industry players to return to work in the Chinese market in future since Pansy also holds the position of Executive Chairman of the China Chamber of Tourism (CCT).
 
"Then, at the Global Tourism Economic Forum meeting, Indonesia is expected to begin to work in the Chinese market that has been closed so far due to the zero COVID-19 policy. We are already waiting for tourism from China to recover,” Uno remarked.
 
In addition, the minister held a meeting with delegates from the Federation of Saudi Chambers that are keen to invest in eight tourism special economic zones (SEZs): Nongsa SEZ, Tanjung Kelayang SEZ, Tanjung Lesung SEZ, Lido SEZ, Singhasari SEZ, Mandalika SEZ, Morotai SEZ, and Likupang SEZ.
 
Sandiaga also met representatives of the United Gulf Industrial Consortia, who expressed interest in 12 sustainable projects in Indonesia, including one in Raja Ampat, West Papua,
 
"The series of meetings are expected to have a positive impact in increasing the value of investment in the country's tourism sector," he remarked.
 
Investment realization in the tourism and creative economy sectors in 2020 until the first quarter of 2022 was recorded at Rp5.31 trillion. The Ministry of Investment noted that the value of existing investment projects in five DPSP reached Rp172.2 billion (US$11.67 million).
 
The value of ongoing commitments reached Rp1.552 trillion (US$106.24 million), while the value of investment interest in the five DPSPs is Rp1.186 trillion (US$81.19 million).
 
Investment and business bilateral meetings will be coordinated with cross ministries and agencies.
 
This effort is expected to increase the amount of investment in the tourism sector to reach US$6-8 billion for 5-10 years in order to achieve a contribution rate of five percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) and eight percent for the creative economy sector in the next five years, so that the total combined contribution between the two sectors is 13 percent. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)

5% Investment Rate Could Boost Indonesia's Economic Resilience in 2023: Minister

Malaysian Investors Keen on Investing in Development of Indonesia's New Capital

New Zealand Foreign Minister Visits Australia to Progress Trans-Tasman Relationship

BACA JUGA
Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

English
defense
Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

English
food
UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus
Nasional

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik
Olahraga

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?
Internasional

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3
Otomotif

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party
Hiburan

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!