Indonesian SOEs Encouraged to Speed Up Implementation of Digital Technology

"In these 2.5 years, we continue to accelerate companies in all sectors to adopt digital technology and enter the digital ecosystem so as not to be left behind," Deputy SOEs Minister II Kartika Wirjoatmodjo stated at a meeting with the House of Representatives here on Thursday.
To accelerate the implementation of digital technology, Wirjoatmodjo remarked that the ministry also encourages collaboration between state-owned companies and startups in the digital sector.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to Wirjoatmodjo, Indonesia's digital economy continues to grow in line with the increase in internet users over the past few years.
Based on data from the Indonesian Internet Service Provider Association (APJII), as of 2022, internet users in Indonesia had reached 77.02 percent, or around 210 million Indonesians are already connected to the internet, out of the total population of 272 million.
Meanwhile, transactions in the digital ecosystem based on the Gross Market Value (GMV) reached US$70 billion in 2021, and its potential is projected to reach US$146 billion in 2025.
"Currently, digital development is extraordinary. It became a backbone of the Indonesian economy, where internet penetration is the key," Wirjoatmodjo said.
Furthermore, the deputy minister highlighted that the SOEs Ministry had successfully implemented digital systems in the financial and health sectors, such as the Livin' application developed by Bank Mandiri, BRImo developed by Bank BRI, and PeduliLindungi managed by Telkom.
He also encouraged state-owned companies in the tourism, aviation, health, and other sectors to collaborate in selling products and services to the public.
He affirmed that the increasing collaboration of SOEs in the digital ecosystem will help improve the people's economy and boost national economic growth.