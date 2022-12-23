Indonesia Participates in Hong Kong Brands and Products Exhibition

The Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong is cooperating with Fok Hing Trading Limited, the largest distributor of Indonesian products in Hong Kong and a supplier of Indo Market shops and other Indonesian shops in Hong Kong, as well as Forever Harvest Ltd, the owner of 13 Surya Market stores that sell Indonesian products in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Brands and Products Exhibition was officially opened by the Minister of Finance of Hong Kong, Paul Chan, accompanied by Consul Generals of ASEAN countries including the Indonesian Consul General in Hong Kong, Ricky Suhendar.
"I hope this collaboration will continue to further increase the presence of Indonesian products, especially MSME products through various activities such as exhibitions and business matching events," said the Indonesian Consul General in a media release on Friday.
The Indonesian Consul General expressed his appreciation to the two companies for their contribution in introducing Indonesian products in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Brands and Products Exhibition is one of the oldest and largest expos in Hong Kong and has been held every year since 1938.
The number of visitors this year is estimated to reach 1 million people or almost similar to pre-pandemic levels. For 2022, there will be around 860 booths promoting various superior products from Hong Kong and friendly countries. This participation is in line with the Indonesian Government's efforts to promote Indonesian products, especially the non-oil and gas sector, including the food and beverage sector.