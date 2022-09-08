English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
East Java has vast potential. (Photo: medcom.id)
East Java has vast potential. (Photo: medcom.id)

East Java Kadin Eyes Trade, Tourism Cooperation with Pakistan

Antara • 08 September 2022 17:48
Surabaya: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) of East Java welcomed the establishment of cooperation in the trade and tourism sectors with Pakistan.
 
Chairman of East Java Kadin Adik Dwi Putranto here on Thursday welcomed the cooperation offer and expressed optimism of the meeting being followed up.
 
"We hope that this connection would not only end here but will continue. There will be real cooperation that will be established that can spur economic performance between the two countries," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Putranto's statement was conveyed after Pakistan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Timor Leste, and ASEAN Muhammad Hassan, accompanied by Minister of Trade and Investment of Pakistan, Fouzia Parveen, and First Secretary of the Pakistani Embassy to Indonesia, Masooma Bushara Ali, visited East Java Kadin in Surabaya on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
 
Furthermore, he explained that East Java also had immense potentials for which collaboration, ranging from trade, tourism and investment, can be forged.
 
For the tourism sector, he noted that East Java has vast tourism potential, ranging from religious tourism, heritage tourism, to nature tourism.
 
"What we are pushing is Giliyang (island) Sumenep tourism that has the second-cleanest oxygen quality in the world. There are also several religious tourist attractions in East Java. There are five Waliyullah (saints) graves in Gresik, Surabaya, Tuban, and others. For heritage tourism, in East Java, there used to be the largest kingdom in Asia, namely the Majapahit kingdom," he expounded.
 
Meanwhile, for the agricultural sector, East Java has vast potential for both horticulture and food.
 
"Currently, Porang (Amorphophallus muelleri Blume) is one of East Java's mainstay commodities to replace wheat flour," he remarked.
 
Pakistan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Timor Leste, and ASEAN Muhammad Hassan earlier stated that Pakistan has special relations with East Java and Sulawesi. Hence, he said, Pakistan has shown major interest for East Java.
 
He noted that various areas of potential for which cooperation can be established, include the expansion of trade and tourism. He said that so far, the trade value between Pakistan and Indonesia has reached US$4.2 billion per year.
 
He noted that the potential could be developed even further on account of the vast Indonesian and Pakistani market. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The land acquisition has been completed. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Signs Agreement for First Private-Funded Airport in East Java's Kediri

VP Calls for End to Violence at Educational Institutions in Indonesia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 3,138 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 3,138 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Bio Farma Ready to Produce 20 Million Doses of IndoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Bio Farma Ready to Produce 20 Million Doses of IndoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

English
vaccine
Indonesia's Literacy Development Index Continues to Improve: National Library

Indonesia's Literacy Development Index Continues to Improve: National Library

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Tahan Bupati Mimika Eltinus Omaleng Karena Diduga Korupsi Pembangunan Gereja
Nasional

KPK Tahan Bupati Mimika Eltinus Omaleng Karena Diduga Korupsi Pembangunan Gereja

Indihome Kembali Gelar Turnamen Lead National Series Mabarkuy 2022, Hadiah Rp400 Juta
Teknologi

Indihome Kembali Gelar Turnamen Lead National Series Mabarkuy 2022, Hadiah Rp400 Juta

Warga Palestina Tewas Setelah Serang Tentara Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Warga Palestina Tewas Setelah Serang Tentara Israel di Tepi Barat

Pemerintah Bakal Bentuk Konsorsium Caplok Saham Shell di Blok Masela
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Bakal Bentuk Konsorsium Caplok Saham Shell di Blok Masela

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri
Pendidikan

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri

Wawancara Eksklusif Afgan, Bicara Semua tentang Album +62
Hiburan

Wawancara Eksklusif Afgan, Bicara Semua tentang Album +62

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!
Otomotif

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!

3 Alasan Mengapa Musim Ini Bisa Jadi Musim Terburuk Cristiano Ronaldo
Olahraga

3 Alasan Mengapa Musim Ini Bisa Jadi Musim Terburuk Cristiano Ronaldo

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!