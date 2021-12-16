English  
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)

BI Maintains Key Rate at 3.5% amid Low Inflation

English Bank Indonesia economic growth inflation
Eko Nordiansyah • 16 December 2021 17:01
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) today announced its decision to once again maintain the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 3.50%.
 
In addition, the central bank also maintained its Deposit Facility (DF) and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively
 
"The decision is consistent with the need to maintain exchange rates and financial system stability amid projected low inflation and efforts to revive economic growth,"  BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a press conference on Thursday.
 
According to him, the central bank continues to optimise its policy mix towards maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability while supporting national economic recovery efforts.
 
Earlier this week, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that Indonesia managed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than the 1997-1998 crisis.

She explained that the rapid recovery was due to the resilience of the financial sector and business world, as well as responsive government instruments and policies. 
 
She expressed hope that these achievements will become capital in 2022 when Indonesia hosting a series of G20 activities, including Finance Track and Sherpa Track.
 
(WAH)
