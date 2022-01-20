Jakarta: Indonesia's G20 presidency from December 1, 2021, to November 31, 2022, would proffer benefits to MSMEs, with Rp1.7 trillion of potential domestic consumption, Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Teten Masduki stated.
"The G20 in Indonesia has the potential to create 33 thousand new jobs, with a consumption value of Rp1.7 trillion," Masduki noted in a statement here, Thursday.
As is known, Indonesia will host the G20 conference by holding 150 activities comprising 49 main events and 111 other supporting activities or side events.
A total of 20,988 delegates will visit Indonesia along with their staff or family members. This figure is projected to multiply to reach between 41,976 and 83,952 prospective visitors in Indonesia.
To support the implementation of G20, Masduki has issued a Decree (SK) to form a committee for the 2022 G20 Indonesia Presidency Program and Activities within the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs.
The committee is designed to optimize the role of Indonesian cooperatives and MSMEs in the implementation of the G20 presidency, he affirmed.
"We will ensure our presidency in G20 will provide benefits for Indonesian MSMEs," he remarked.
This committee will handle nine side events of the G20, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs.
For synergy and collaboration, the focus is on mapping the role and harmonization of cross-stakeholder crowdfunding pertaining to the participation of cooperatives and MSMEs in the G20.
Lastly, the ministry will handle the integration of MSME products and cooperatives engaged in merchandise or products and hospitality or service business, with specific focus on handling the curation and presence of Indonesian MSME products in the G20.
"We are initiating collaboration with related parties to provide the official G20 souvenirs produced by the best Indonesian MSMEs curated by the ministry," he concluded.