Indonesia Offers 47 Investment Projects Worth Rp155 Trillion

Jakarta: Investment Minister and Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head Bahlil Lahadalia has launched 47 sustainable investment projects worth Rp155.12 trillion (equivalent to US$10.83 billion; US$1 is equal to Rp14,328, as of March 17, 2022).
At the grand launch of the sustainable investment projects here on Thursday, he said the projects include the tourism, industry, and infrastructure sectors as well as economic zones.
“Today, we offer investment projects with feasibility study concept. We admit that so far, we only talk about Indonesia’s wealth, population, and island potential while promoting our investment projects. As a former entrepreneur, I assess that it is inadequate,” he remarked.
A pre-feasibility study has already been conducted for the 47 projects, so they are ready to be immediately followed up by the investors, he said.
Of the total projects, 9 are in Java region, 11 in Sumatra region, six in Kalimantan region, nine in Sulawesi region, three in Bali and Nusa Tenggara region, and nine in Maluku and Papua region.
In terms of their value, there are 12 tourism projects worth Rp5.78 trillion (US$401.87 million), 14 economic projects worth Rp48.25 trillion (US$3.35 billion), 15 manufacturing industry projects worth Rp51.92 trillion (US$3.61 billion), as well as six infrastructure projects worth Rp49.17 trillion (US$3.42 billion).
The minister urged investors to not hesitate in getting involved in the projects. He also promised to provide the best service for the business licensing and incentives disbursement processes.
"We will administer the business permits and incentives for investors who seriously want to invest in Indonesia,” he stated.
Investors are only required to bring capital, technology, and part of their market, Lahadalia added.
"I assure you that Indonesia has a strategic potential as the country with the largest population in Southeast Asia. Our area is 43 percent of the total area of the region. In addition, our middle-class income is increasing," he added.