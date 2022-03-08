English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The World Bank Group is preparing a $3 billion package of support for Ukraine in the coming months. (Photo: medcom.id)
The World Bank Group is preparing a $3 billion package of support for Ukraine in the coming months. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Approves Emergency Financing Package for Ukraine

English finance russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 March 2022 10:48
Washington: The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine – or FREE Ukraine – for $489 million. 
 
The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for $350 million and guarantees in the amount of $139 million and is also mobilizing grant financing of $134 million and parallel financing of $100 million, resulting in total mobilized support of $723 million. 
 
The fast-disbursing support will help the government provide critical services to Ukrainian people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The World Bank Group is taking quick action to support Ukraine and its people in the face of the violence and extreme disruption caused by the Russian invasion," said World Bank President David Malpass in a press release on Monday.
 
"The World Bank Group stands with the people of Ukraine and the region. This is the first of many steps we are taking to help address the far-reaching human and economic impacts of this crisis," he added.
 
The World Bank Group is preparing a $3 billion package of support for Ukraine in the coming months and additional support to neighboring countries receiving Ukrainian refugees. 
 
According to UNHCR, since the onset of the invasion, 1.7 million Ukrainians – primarily women, children, and elderly – have fled to neighboring countries. Medium and long-term support will be needed for the provision of public services, both for refugee and host communities, and labor market access for refugees.
 
The World Bank’s overall portfolio of projects in Ukraine supports improvements in basic public services, in areas such as water supply, sanitation, heating, power, energy efficiency, roads, social protection, education and healthcare, as well as private sector development. 
 
Since Ukraine joined the World Bank in 1992, the Bank’s commitments to the country have totaled more than $14 billion in about 90 projects and programs.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault: Human Rights Watch

Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault: Human Rights Watch

English
ukraine
Australia Issues New Sanctions against Russia

Australia Issues New Sanctions against Russia

English
russia
ADB Announces $1 Million Grant to Assist Tonga Respond to COVID-19

ADB Announces $1 Million Grant to Assist Tonga Respond to COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPKM Level 2 DKI, Operasional Transportasi Publik 100%
Nasional

PPKM Level 2 DKI, Operasional Transportasi Publik 100%

Bank Dunia Guyur Pinjaman dan Hibah USD723 Juta ke Ukraina
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Guyur Pinjaman dan Hibah USD723 Juta ke Ukraina

Rusia Jadi Negara yang Terkena Sanksi Terbanyak di Dunia
Internasional

Rusia Jadi Negara yang Terkena Sanksi Terbanyak di Dunia

Bocoran Komponen Modif yang Ada Di IMX 2022
Otomotif

Bocoran Komponen Modif yang Ada Di IMX 2022

Tottenham Hancurkan Everton 5-0
Olahraga

Tottenham Hancurkan Everton 5-0

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!