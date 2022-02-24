Indonesian Ambassador Encourages Implementation of Trade Agreement with Sri Lanka

Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dewi Gustina Tobing has encouraged the prompt implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two nations during a meting with Sri Lanka Industry Minister Wimal Weerawansa on Wednesday.
The implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement will pave the way for the two countries' efforts to expand economic and trade relations, the ambassador said in a written statement on Thursday.
"It will enable more and more Indonesian products, either processed or finished goods, to enter the Sri Lanka market to meet its domestic needs, as well as to support its industries to produce goods for domestic needs and exports," she said.
The ambassador further sought Weerawansa's support for the smooth realization of the plan, which she had earlier discussed with the Sri Lanka trade minister.
Tobing said Weerawansa has agreed to the significance of the Trade Agreement to support his country's industries and expressed his support for the prompt implementation of the Trade Agreement.
The Sri Lanka government is restricting imports due to limited foreign currencies.
The ambassador also asked Weerawansa to support the smooth export of Indonesian products to Sri Lanka, including for its industrial sector.
"I also told Minister Wimal that we are connecting Indonesian aluminium suppliers to Sri Lanka companies. The two sides have discussed the needs for this year and the next three years," she said.
The two officials are committed to following up on the discussion on the preliminary text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of industrial cooperation that has been received from the Indonesian Industry Ministry.
Weerawansa expressed the hope that Indonesia will send a business delegation to Sri Lanka this year.
He also hoped that the Indonesian industry minister would visit Sri Lanka to reciprocate his visit to Jakarta on November 10-11, 2021 when he attended the second Regional Conference on Industrial Development (RCID).
Trade between the two countries was recorded at US$433.2 million in 2021, up 48 percent compared to 2020.