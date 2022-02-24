English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Trade between the two countries was recorded at US$433.2 million in 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
Trade between the two countries was recorded at US$433.2 million in 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Ambassador Encourages Implementation of Trade Agreement with Sri Lanka

English sri lanka indonesian government trade
Antara • 24 February 2022 18:19
Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dewi Gustina Tobing has encouraged the prompt implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two nations during a meting with Sri Lanka Industry Minister Wimal Weerawansa on Wednesday.
 
The implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement will pave the way for the two countries' efforts to expand economic and trade relations, the ambassador said in a written statement  on Thursday.
 
"It will enable more and more Indonesian products, either processed or finished goods, to enter the Sri Lanka market to meet its domestic needs, as well as to support its industries to produce goods for domestic needs and exports," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The ambassador further sought Weerawansa's support for the smooth realization of the plan, which she had earlier discussed with the Sri Lanka trade minister.
 
Tobing said Weerawansa has agreed to the significance of the Trade Agreement to support his country's industries and expressed his support for the prompt implementation of the Trade Agreement.
 
The Sri Lanka government is restricting imports due to limited foreign currencies.
 
The ambassador also asked Weerawansa to support the smooth export of Indonesian products to Sri Lanka, including for its industrial sector.
 
"I also told Minister Wimal that we are connecting Indonesian aluminium suppliers to Sri Lanka companies. The two sides have discussed the needs for this year and the next three years," she said.
 
The two officials are committed to following up on the discussion on the preliminary text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of industrial cooperation that has been received from the Indonesian Industry Ministry.
 
Weerawansa expressed the hope that Indonesia will send a business delegation to Sri Lanka this year.
 
He also hoped that the Indonesian industry minister would visit Sri Lanka to reciprocate his visit to Jakarta on November 10-11, 2021 when he attended the second Regional Conference on Industrial Development (RCID).
 
Trade between the two countries was recorded at US$433.2 million in 2021, up 48 percent compared to 2020.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

English
indonesian government
West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

English
earthquake
Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld
Olahraga

Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina
Internasional

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan
Ekonomi

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!
Otomotif

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I
Teknologi

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola
Hiburan

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!