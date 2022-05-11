English  
Indonesian and US delegations also discussed skill development for mediators. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Explores Internship Cooperation with United States: Ministry

English united states G20 workers
Antara • 11 May 2022 16:03
Jakarta: The Manpower Ministry held a bilateral meeting with the United States delegations to discuss cooperation on internship on the sidelines of the second Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting in Yogyakarta.
 
In a statement on Wednesday, Manpower Minister Special Staff Hindun Anisah noted that the US is currently opening 11 million jobs and developing an internship program to provide work experience for the young workforce.
 
G20 is an international forum comprising 19 nations that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is chairing the forum this year.

EWG is a G20 working group under the Sherpa Track that has been mandated to broker joint commitments on promoting employment and decent workplaces to encourage sustainable, equitable, and inclusive economic growth.
 
"During the meeting earlier, we explored if there is a possibility to receive internship from Indonesia," Anisah noted.
 
This internship is a good opportunity to go to the US, which is deemed to have workers with better skills, she stated.
 
The work culture in the US is similar to Japan, which is based on tenacity, she remarked.
 
Based on their internship experience in Japan, the participants from Indonesia acquired hard skills and derived the benefit of the nation's working culture.
 
She expects that the cooperation with the United States will also provide the same impact wherein not only will it offer technical skills but also soft skills.
 
If the cooperation concerning internship is realized, then the internship participants will get the opportunity to fill the 11 million job openings available in the US.
 
During the meeting, Indonesian and US delegations also discussed skill development for mediators.
 
Indonesian mediators still lack mediation-related skills, such as communication and negotiation, Anisah explained.
 
"If it is possible, we wish to cooperate to develop capacity building for negotiation and communication technique," she remarked.

 
