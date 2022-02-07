English  
BPS Chairman Margo Yuwono (Photo: BPS)
Indonesian Economy Grows 3.69% in 2021

English economic growth covid-19 indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 07 February 2022 12:21
Jakarta: Indonesia recorded an economic growth of 3.69 percent in 2021, The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has said.
 
Cumulatively, 2021, Indonesian economy grew by 3.69 percent," BPS Head Margo Yuwono told a video conference in Jakarta on Monday, February 7, 2021.
 
"The country's economy grew by 5.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021," the BPS Head added.
 
In the first quarter of 2021, he explained, the Indonesian economy recorded a contraction of 0.74 percent.
 
Meanwhile, Indonesia's gross domestic product (GD) expanded by 7.07 percent and 3.51 percent in the third and fourth quarters.

"The econony grew quite high in the fourth quarter because it compensated all economic activities that were delayed in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 case surge and the implementation of community activity restrictions," he stated.
 
(WAH)
Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

Govt, WFP Launch Digital Campaign to Promote Healthy Eating among Indonesian Adolescents

