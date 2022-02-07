Indonesian Economy Grows 3.69% in 2021

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded an economic growth of 3.69 percent in 2021, The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has said.
Cumulatively, 2021, Indonesian economy grew by 3.69 percent," BPS Head Margo Yuwono told a video conference in Jakarta on Monday, February 7, 2021.
"The country's economy grew by 5.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021," the BPS Head added.
In the first quarter of 2021, he explained, the Indonesian economy recorded a contraction of 0.74 percent.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's gross domestic product (GD) expanded by 7.07 percent and 3.51 percent in the third and fourth quarters.
"The econony grew quite high in the fourth quarter because it compensated all economic activities that were delayed in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 case surge and the implementation of community activity restrictions," he stated.