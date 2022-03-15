English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The decline stemmed from lower respective positions in the public sectors and private sectors. (Photo: medcom.id)
The decline stemmed from lower respective positions in the public sectors and private sectors. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's External Debt Down to $413.6 Billion in January: BI

English Bank Indonesia banking debt
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 March 2022 11:45
Jakarta: The position of Indonesia's external debt at the end of January 2022 stood at USD413.6 billion, down from USD415.3 billion in the previous month, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
 
The decline stemmed from lower respective positions in the public sectors (Government and Central Bank) and private sectors.  
 
Annually, external debt in January 2022 contracted 1.7% (yoy), a deeper contraction than declining 0.4% (yoy) the month earlier. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Government external debt maintained a downward trend in January 2022," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
After retreating since September 2021, the position of government external debt in January 2022 was recorded at USD199.3 billion, down from USD200.2 billion in December 2021, with the contraction deepening to 5.4% (yoy) from 3.0% (yoy) in response to several SBN series reaching maturity in January 2022, including SBN denominated in US dollars.  
 
In terms of foreign loans, bilateral loans experienced a net decline as loans used to finance several infrastructure projects were repaid.  
 
"The position of government external debt remains safe and manageable in terms of short-term refinancing risk, considering that 99.9% of total government external debt is dominated by long-term tenors," he stated.
 
The position of private external debt stood at USD205.3 billion in January 2022, down from USD206.1 billion in December 2021.  
 
Annually, private external debt contracted a deeper 1.0% (yoy) in January 2022, compared with a 0.8% (yoy) decline in the previous period.  
 
The latest developments stemmed from the servicing of matured private foreign loans in January 2022, leading to a deeper 4.3% (yoy) contraction of external debt at financial corporations compared with a 4.2% (yoy) decrease recorded in December 2021, while non-financial corporations recorded a 0.1% (yoy) contraction after expanding 0.1% (yoy)  in the previous period.  
 
In addition, 76.3% of total private external debt is dominated by long-term maturities.
 
"The external debt structure in Indonesia remains sound, supported by prudential management," he stated.
 
External debt in Indonesia was manageable in January 2022, as reflected by a decrease in the ratio of external debt to gross domestic product (GDP) to 34.1% from 35.0% one month earlier.  
 
In addition, external debt in Indonesia is still dominated by long-term debt, accounting for 88.2% of the total.  
 
"Seeking to maintain a sound structure, Bank Indonesia and the Government continue to strengthen coordination in terms of monitoring external debt, supported by the application of prudential principles, while optimising the role of debt to support development financing and drive the national economic recovery, as well as minimize the risks that could impact economic stability," he concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President, First Lady to Go Camping at IKN Nusantara

President, First Lady to Go Camping at IKN Nusantara

English
president joko widodo
2022 MotoGP Becomes Indonesia's Traditional Culinary Showcase: Minister

2022 MotoGP Becomes Indonesia's Traditional Culinary Showcase: Minister

English
tourism
Over 151.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 151.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Utang RI Turun tapi Masih Rp5.926 Triliun
Ekonomi

Utang RI Turun tapi Masih Rp5.926 Triliun

Pemerintah Kaji Rencana Peringatan 17 Agustus 2024 di IKN
Nasional

Pemerintah Kaji Rencana Peringatan 17 Agustus 2024 di IKN

Anwar Fuady Siap Menikah Lagi Setelah Istri Meninggal: Cari Perawan untuk Apa?
Hiburan

Anwar Fuady Siap Menikah Lagi Setelah Istri Meninggal: Cari Perawan untuk Apa?

Beli Mobil Mitsubishi Di JAW 2022, Bisa Buat Mudik?
Otomotif

Beli Mobil Mitsubishi Di JAW 2022, Bisa Buat Mudik?

AS Peringatkan Tiongkok Tidak Bantu Rusia
Internasional

AS Peringatkan Tiongkok Tidak Bantu Rusia

Ditahan Imbang Palace, City Buang Kesempatan Jauhi Liverpool
Olahraga

Ditahan Imbang Palace, City Buang Kesempatan Jauhi Liverpool

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan
Pendidikan

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!