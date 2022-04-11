English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Prime Minister and her accompanying delegation will depart New Zealand on April 18. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Prime Minister and her accompanying delegation will depart New Zealand on April 18. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand PM to Lead Trade Mission to Singapore, Japan

English Japan New Zealand trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 April 2022 11:52
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to lead a trade mission to Singapore and Japan to support New Zealand’s economic rebuild through reconnecting with two of its closest Indo-Pacific economic and security partners.
 
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor and 13 business leaders.
 
"With a strongly positioned economy and an important delegation of New Zealand companies alongside us, our message abroad will be very clear - New Zealand is open for business," Ardern said in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This first trade mission is part of our wider plan to reconnect with the world following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening partnerships between government, business and industry will help accelerate our strong economic recovery," she added.  
 
According to her, this trade delegation will include representatives from New Zealand’s dairy, food and beverage, technology, tourism and renewable energy sectors, with a focus on promoting sustainability and innovation.
 
"I will be highlighting New Zealand’s reopening for tourism and education, as well as supporting our businesses as they rebuild and grow connections with partners and customers in these two significant markets," she said.
 
"It's just over two years since COVID-19 hit New Zealand’s shores, prompting us to close the borders to protect lives and livelihoods. Now we must continue to reconnect with the world and I look forward to supporting our businesses across a range of sectors, and seeing my political counterparts in person," she added.
 
In Singapore, Ardern will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and make a call on President Halimah Yacob. 
 
She will also address key Singapore entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of a NZ hosted gala dinner.
 
She will also; visit one of Singapore’s major ports to discuss ways to future proof our supply chain, engage with aviation sector leaders on making aviation more sustainable, take part in a customary welcome ceremony, at the request of the Singapore government, and will attend a K?waha unveiling at Gardens by the Bay as a symbol of the strong cultural ties between the two countries.
 
In Japan, Ardern will, for the first time, meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss global and regional challenges. 
 
She will also address the Japan-New Zealand Business Council, meet with high profile business and industry leader’s including in the clean energy and tech sectors.
 
The Prime Minister will also highlight New Zealand’s tourism and education sectors through events with Japanese media and education partners.
 
This year also marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan.
 
The Prime Minister and her accompanying delegation will be travelling on a NZDF Boeing 757 and will depart New Zealand on April 18 and return on April 24.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank Lowers Polish Growth Forecast to 3.9% in 2022

World Bank Lowers Polish Growth Forecast to 3.9% in 2022

English
europe
Russian Invasion to Shrink Ukraine Economy by 45% This Year: World Bank

Russian Invasion to Shrink Ukraine Economy by 45% This Year: World Bank

English
ukraine
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks West Halmahera

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks West Halmahera

English
earthquake
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI: Pasokan Terbatas Imbas Cuaca, Kinerja Penjualan Eceran Februari Jeblok Lagi!
Ekonomi

BI: Pasokan Terbatas Imbas Cuaca, Kinerja Penjualan Eceran Februari Jeblok Lagi!

4 Fakta Menarik Usai Man City Imbang Kontra Liverpool
Olahraga

4 Fakta Menarik Usai Man City Imbang Kontra Liverpool

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T
Otomotif

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar
Hiburan

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar

Ada Demo 11 April, Masyarakat Diimbau Hindari Kawasan Monas dan DPR
Nasional

Ada Demo 11 April, Masyarakat Diimbau Hindari Kawasan Monas dan DPR

Serangan Rusia Hancurkan Bandara dan Fasilitas Lain di Dnipro
Internasional

Serangan Rusia Hancurkan Bandara dan Fasilitas Lain di Dnipro

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer
Teknologi

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!