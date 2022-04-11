New Zealand PM to Lead Trade Mission to Singapore, Japan

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to lead a trade mission to Singapore and Japan to support New Zealand’s economic rebuild through reconnecting with two of its closest Indo-Pacific economic and security partners.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor and 13 business leaders.
"With a strongly positioned economy and an important delegation of New Zealand companies alongside us, our message abroad will be very clear - New Zealand is open for business," Ardern said in a media release on Monday.
"This first trade mission is part of our wider plan to reconnect with the world following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening partnerships between government, business and industry will help accelerate our strong economic recovery," she added.
According to her, this trade delegation will include representatives from New Zealand’s dairy, food and beverage, technology, tourism and renewable energy sectors, with a focus on promoting sustainability and innovation.
"I will be highlighting New Zealand’s reopening for tourism and education, as well as supporting our businesses as they rebuild and grow connections with partners and customers in these two significant markets," she said.
"It's just over two years since COVID-19 hit New Zealand’s shores, prompting us to close the borders to protect lives and livelihoods. Now we must continue to reconnect with the world and I look forward to supporting our businesses across a range of sectors, and seeing my political counterparts in person," she added.
In Singapore, Ardern will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and make a call on President Halimah Yacob.
She will also address key Singapore entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of a NZ hosted gala dinner.
She will also; visit one of Singapore’s major ports to discuss ways to future proof our supply chain, engage with aviation sector leaders on making aviation more sustainable, take part in a customary welcome ceremony, at the request of the Singapore government, and will attend a K?waha unveiling at Gardens by the Bay as a symbol of the strong cultural ties between the two countries.
In Japan, Ardern will, for the first time, meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss global and regional challenges.
She will also address the Japan-New Zealand Business Council, meet with high profile business and industry leader’s including in the clean energy and tech sectors.
The Prime Minister will also highlight New Zealand’s tourism and education sectors through events with Japanese media and education partners.
This year also marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan.
The Prime Minister and her accompanying delegation will be travelling on a NZDF Boeing 757 and will depart New Zealand on April 18 and return on April 24.