Consumer Confidence Continues to Grow in October 2021: BI

Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed how consumer confidence continued to grow in October 2021 in response to greater public mobility after the Government relaxed restrictions.
The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased to 113.4 in October 2021 from 95.5 in the previous period.
"Gains reported across all spending, education, and age brackets, along with consumers in almost all of the surveyed cities, most significantly in Banten, followed by Makassar and Banjarmasin," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Monday.
Consumer optimism in October 2021 was stoked by consumer perception of current economic conditions as well as expectations of economic conditions moving forward.
Consumer perception of current economic conditions improved particularly in terms of job availability and income, in line with increasing public mobility after the authorities relaxed public activity restrictions amidst the improved response to the Covid-19 handling.
Consumer expectation of Indonesian economy moving forward is indicated to be improving and continue to be in the optimistic area, boosted by future expectations of income, job availability, and business activity.