Pandemic Management Improves Manufacturing Industry Performance in Indonesia: Minister

Jakarta: The COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia that has been under control has improved manufacturing industry performance, marked by the country’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) that is in the expansive zone, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan."Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI has experienced faster expansion than [the expansion during] large-scale social activity restrictions (PSBB)," Luhut said in his press statement after an online limited meeting on public activity restrictions (PPKM) evaluation, Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI increased from 43.7 in the previous month to 52.2 in September 2021, which is one of the best in ASEAN.According to Luhut, the pandemic that has been under control also boosted the revival of consumer economy in a short time.Moreover, the consumption index in several regions has come close to the index in normal condition.For the record, Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI in September 2021 exceeded that of several Asian countries, such as China at 50 and Japan at 51.5. Indonesia’s PMI is also the highest among other Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore (52.1), Malaysia (48.1), Thailand (48.9), the Philippines (50.9), and Vietnam (40.2).