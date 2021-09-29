Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is committed to building a green energy-based industry with the incoming investment, Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia stated."Indonesia has to be capable of giving its greatest contribution to the world in terms of green energy," Lahadalia remarked during the Indonesia Investment Webinar Series 2021-Singapore observed from here on Wednesday.To this end, the state's policy will accord priority to the downstream sector and industries based on green energy, he noted.The investment minister elaborated on the reasons behind green energy becoming one of the focus areas for the investment policy. He opined that Indonesia held huge green energy development potential since it has the raw material supply to support the eco-friendly concept.For instance, for the electric vehicle industry, Indonesia has 25 percent of the world's nickel reserves. Nickel is the primary raw material for the construction of electric vehicles apart from cobalt, manganese, and lithium."I believe that if the battery industry was to be built in Indonesia, then it would provide greater value, with a very efficient production price," Lahadalia noted.According to the BKPM head, Indonesia has huge potential for the development of renewable energy.The hydropower generator in Kayang, North Kalimantan, has the potential to produce up to 12 thousand MW , while the hydropower generator in Memberamo, Papua, can potentially produce 23 thousand MW .Indonesia is also currently developing a green industrial area in North Kalimantan as well as an industrial area with an attractive business concept in Batang, Central Java, according to Lahadalia.To this end, the BKPM head invited investors, who attended the webinar, especially Singaporean investors, to bring technology, capital, and half of the market to Indonesia."Let the government handle the licensing, incentive, and land matters," he noted.(WAH)