Head of Product PT Energi Kreasi Bersama (Electrum) Andy Pratomo. Photo: Medcom.id.
Head of Product PT Energi Kreasi Bersama (Electrum) Andy Pratomo. Photo: Medcom.id.

Electric Vehicles Are Long Term Investments

Ade Hapsari Lestarini • 12 May 2023 18:04
Nusa Dua: There are still many who think that electric vehicles are not affordable for the community. When compared to vehicles armed with fuel oil (BBM), electric vehicles are still relatively expensive.
 
Seeing this, the government is slowly providing education on the use of electric vehicles. This is intended to realize one of the Net Zero Emission (NZE) programs in 2060.
 
However, when viewed from an investment value perspective, using electric vehicles is far more profitable than fuel-fueled vehicles. Indeed, when compared, the initial investment for this electric vehicle is quite high.

"Actually, if you say it's expensive, we have to look at the concept. A vehicle ownership is not only the initial cost, the initial investment, but the total cost over a lifetime," PT Energi Kreasi Bersama (Electrum) Head of Product Andy Pratomo told Medcom.id, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
 
Starting from there, according to Andy, this allows for a new concept in Indonesian society as if the initial cost of electric vehicles is slightly higher.
 
"But it will benefit from lower charging costs or energy costs. This is a long-term investment. But we see that the TCO (total cost of ownership) is usually between 3-5 years," he explained.
 
For your information, Indonesia is committed to accelerating the energy transition in order to achieve the net zero emission target in 2060. This target is very likely to be achieved considering that Indonesia's potential for new renewable energy (EBT) is quite large, reaching 437 gigawatts (GW). The government through PT PLN (Persero) is ready to develop this clean energy potential. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
