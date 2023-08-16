English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

Government Officials Salaries Proposed to Increase by 8%, Pensioners Increase by 12%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini • 16 August 2023 17:30
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that in the 2024 Draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN) he proposed improving income in the form of salary increases for Central and Regional State Civil Apparatus (ASN)/TNI/Polri.
 
"The salary increase for ASN is eight percent and the increase for retirees is 12 percent," said Jokowi during the Submission of the Financial Notes and the 2024 Draft State Budget, at the DPR Building, Jakarta, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
 
Jokowi said that it was hoped that the salary increase would improve performance and accelerate economic transformation and national development.

The existence of a salary increase for Central and Regional ASN/TNI/Polri is an implementation of bureaucratic reform that must be carried out consistently and effectively.
 
"Improvement of ASN welfare, benefits and remuneration is carried out based on performance and productivity," said Jokowi.
 
There is a condition for an increase in the salary of civil servants
 
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani previously said this salary increase would only be given if ASNs had good performance. Minister for Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas conveyed, Tukin (Performance Allowances) would no longer be distinguished between institutions as they are now, but based on the performance of individual civil servants.
 
"So far, the turtledoves have been the same, we hope. We are proposing an increase in salary, but later selected for those who work, of course they get a lot. We are doing this exercise," said Anas.
 
This salary increase will be the first time in five years. However, it should be noted that the implementation will only be implemented in 2024. Meanwhile, ASN salaries in August still follow the provisions in Government Regulation Number 15 of 2019 with the following details:

Class I Civil Servant Salary:


Ia: IDR 1,560,800-2,335,800
Ib: IDR 1,704,500-2,472,900
Ic: IDR 1,776,600-2,577,500
Id: IDR 1,851,800-2,686,500


Class II Civil Servant Salary:


IIa: IDR 2,022,200-3,373,600
IIb: IDR 2,208,400-3,516,300
IIc: IDR 2,301,800-3,665,000
IId: IDR 2,399,200-3,820,000

Class III Civil Servant Salary:


IIIa: IDR 2,579,400-4,236,400
IIIb: IDR 2,688,500-4,415,600
IIIc: IDR 2,802,300-4,602,400
IIId: IDR 2,920,800-4,797,000

Class IV Civil Servant Salary:


IVa: IDR 3,044,300-5,000,000
IVb: IDR 3,173,100-5,211,500
IVc: IDR 3,307,300-5,431,900
IVd: IDR 3,447,200-5,661,700
IVe: IDR 3,593,100-5,901,200
 
Apart from the basic salary, civil servants also receive a number of benefits, ranging from performance allowances, spousal allowances, child allowances, meal allowances, position allowances, and general allowances.
 
(FJR)

