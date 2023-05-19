Assuming an electricity tariff of IDR 1,699 per kilowatt hour (kWh), only IDR 2,500 is needed for electric motorbikes to travel 50 kilometers (km) and 10 km for electric cars.
Meanwhile, if people use fuel oil (BBM) they have to spend around IDR 14,000 to travel the same distance.
"By using electric motorbikes, people are 75 percent more cost-effective than using fuel-based motorbikes," said Darmawan in his statement, quoted Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Darmawan added, by using electric vehicles, people also get additional savings benefits in terms of maintenance, namely not requiring oil changes.
"In addition, spare parts for motorbikes and electric cars are also less when compared to motorbikes or fuel-based cars," he said.
The electric vehicle ecosystem is getting strongerHe said the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia has now become stronger. From the upstream sector, through the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), the Ministry of BUMN has encouraged the creation of a domestic battery industry.
More than that, the infrastructure of the country's electric vehicle ecosystem is also ready to be used with the provision of a Public Electric Vehicle Battery Exchange Station (SPBKLU).
There are also Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SPKLU), battery charging services at home or home charging, to a one-stop service platform for electric vehicle owners, namely electric vehicle digital services (EVDS) available in the PLN Mobile application.
"Hopefully this will occur shifting both upstream and downstream from dirty and expensive import-based energy to clean and cheap based energy," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)