Govt Spent Rp484.83 Trillion in 2022 first Quarter: Finance Ministry

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry reported that the government spent its budget at US$33.7 billion, or Rp484.83 trillion, in the first quarter of 2022.
The realization comprised ministry/institution spending of Rp151.49 trillion, non-ministry/institution spending of Rp162.68 trillion, and transfer to regions and village funds (TKDD) of Rp176.46 trillion.
"The realization of the state budget until the first quarter of 2022 showed a fairly good performance. Spending has reached 18.1 percent and the TKDD distribution has reached 22.9 percent of the 2022 state budget target," Director General of Treasury Hadiyanto stated during a national coordination meeting on implementation of the 2022 state budget here on Tuesday.
The good performance of budget spending is expected to be improved through consistent spending quality and patterns, so that state spending can effectively drive growth of the national economy, Hadiyanto pointed out.
He emphasized that ministries and institutions need to immediately unblock budget allocations, so state spending can proffer benefits to the Indonesian people earlier.
"In addition, the acceleration of contractual settlements through payments to working parties also need to be encouraged to prevent idle money and idle assets that can delay development results for the community," he remarked.
Furthermore, Hadiyanto stressed that the 2022 state budget remains expansive in anticipating the COVID-19 pandemic, so it must be optimally utilized to support economic recovery.
The state budget is expected to become a protective instrument for the community as well as a shock absorber for health problems, increasing commodity prices due to geopolitical tensions, and uneven recovery, he explained.
Furthermore, the state budget spending in 2022 was targeted at Rp2,714.2 trillion comprising central government spending of Rp1,944.6 trillion and TKDD of Rp769.6 trillion.
"This year is a golden moment for the national economic recovery. Hence, spending on the allocations should be used for the national strategic programs, especially the continuation of the PC-PEN program that encompasses health, community protection, MSMEs, and economic recovery," he added.