International Tourist Arrivals Up by More Than 1000 Percent in May: BPS

Jakarta: International tourist arrivals through the main entry points of Indonesia jumped 1,382.45 percent year on year (yoy) to reach 212.33 thousand in May this year, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has informed.
"This is the highest (level recorded) since the beginning of the pandemic," head of BPS, Margo Yuwono, said while making a hybrid presentation in Jakarta on Friday.
Compared to the previous month, the number of foreign tourists increased by 91.19 percent in May.
The highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded at Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali (115,553), followed by Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten (57,844) and Batam (16,741), Yuwono informed.
The increase in tourist visits to Bali was mainly on account of G20 activities, the E-Prix, and the visa-on-arrival requirement for tourists, he said.
“Hopefully, this trend will continue to increase in an effort to help our economic recovery. If foreign tourists continue to visit, it will help to accelerate economic recovery in Indonesia,” he added.
Cumulatively, from January to May 2022, the number of foreign tourist arrivals through the main entry points reached 397.77 thousand, an increase of 616.40 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
The room occupancy rate (TPK) at star hotels in May 2022 reached 49.85 percent, an increase of 17.88 percentage points compared to May 2021. Compared to the previous month, the TPK in May 2022 increased by 15.62 percentage points.
"The increase in TPK in May happened due to national holidays, namely Eid al-Fitr, Vesak Day, and Passover Day. The activities relaxation also encouraged people mobility to travel more," Yuwono noted.
Meanwhile, the TPK for non-star-rated hotels in May 2022 was recorded at 24.75 percent, up 6.69 percentage points compared to May 2021. Compared to the previous month, the TPK for non-star-rated hotels in May 2022 grew by 7.35 percentage points.
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at star-rated hotels in May 2022 was recorded at 1.58 days, down 0.09 percentage points compared to May 2021. When compared to the previous month, the average length of stay during May 2022 also fell by 0.04 percentage points.