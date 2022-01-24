Coal Gasification Project in Muara Enim Expected to Create Thousands of Jobs: Minister

Jakarta: Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia has said a coal gasification project in Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra will require 13,000 workers during the construction period.
In this project, American company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (APCI) will cooperate with PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and PT Pertamina (Persero).
The total investment value of the megaproject reaches USD15 billion.
"This project will generate 12-13 thousand jobs from construction works carried out by Air Products," he said in a video conference, Monday, January 24, 2022.
Acccording to him, the project will absorb thousands of local workers when it is operational.
Not only creating job opportunities, this project will also support the Indonesian government's efforts to reduce LPG imports.